What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)?

Every investor in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Eyenovia is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$138m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Eyenovia.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Eyenovia?

NasdaqCM:EYEN Ownership Breakdown June 20th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Eyenovia already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Eyenovia, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:EYEN Earnings and Revenue Growth June 20th 2021

Eyenovia is not owned by hedge funds. Stuart Grant is currently the company's largest shareholder with 17% of shares outstanding. With 6.6% and 5.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Fredric Eshelman are the second and third largest shareholders. Fredric Eshelman, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board. In addition, we found that Tsontcho Ianchulev, the CEO has 2.2% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Eyenovia

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Eyenovia, Inc.. Insiders have a US$36m stake in this US$138m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 54% of Eyenovia. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 6.6%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

