What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)?

If you want to know who really controls ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

ClearPoint Neuro is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$275m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about ClearPoint Neuro.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ClearPoint Neuro?

NasdaqCM:CLPT Ownership Breakdown December 11th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

ClearPoint Neuro already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see ClearPoint Neuro's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:CLPT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 11th 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in ClearPoint Neuro. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is PTC Therapeutics, Inc. with 5.5% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 4.9% and 4.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Joseph Burnett is the owner of 0.9% of the company's shares.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of ClearPoint Neuro

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.. Insiders own US$31m worth of shares in the US$275m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 55% of ClearPoint Neuro. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 5.5% of ClearPoint Neuro. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand ClearPoint Neuro better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for ClearPoint Neuro (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

