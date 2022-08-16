What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN)?

If you want to know who really controls Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Clean Earth Acquisitions is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$312m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Clean Earth Acquisitions.

NasdaqGM:CLIN Ownership Breakdown August 16th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Clean Earth Acquisitions?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Clean Earth Acquisitions, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGM:CLIN Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Clean Earth Acquisitions. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Clean Earth Acquisitions Sponsor LLC with 24% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Saba Capital Management, L.P. and Linden Advisors LP, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 4.8%.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Clean Earth Acquisitions

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. It is unusual not to have at least some personal holdings by board members, so our data might be flawed. A good next step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 48% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 24%, of the Clean Earth Acquisitions stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Clean Earth Acquisitions better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Clean Earth Acquisitions (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

