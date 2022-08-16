What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)?

The big shareholder groups in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

BioXcel Therapeutics is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$428m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about BioXcel Therapeutics.

NasdaqCM:BTAI Ownership Breakdown August 16th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BioXcel Therapeutics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in BioXcel Therapeutics. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see BioXcel Therapeutics' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:BTAI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. BioXcel Therapeutics is not owned by hedge funds. BioXcel Corporation is currently the largest shareholder, with 30% of shares outstanding. FMR LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 15% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 5.1% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of BioXcel Therapeutics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. in their own names. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It has a market capitalization of just US$428m, and the board has only US$3.4m worth of shares in their own names. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 16% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 30%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand BioXcel Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with BioXcel Therapeutics (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

