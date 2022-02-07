What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)?

If you want to know who really controls Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$171m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

NasdaqGS:ASPS Ownership Breakdown February 7th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Altisource Portfolio Solutions?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Altisource Portfolio Solutions, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:ASPS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2022

It looks like hedge funds own 24% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is Salt Pond Holdings, LLC, with ownership of 34%. With 24% and 4.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Deer Park Road Management Company, LP and Renaissance Technologies Corp. are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO William Shepro directly holds 3.2% of the total shares outstanding.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.. It has a market capitalization of just US$171m, and insiders have US$16m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 20% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 34%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Altisource Portfolio Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Altisource Portfolio Solutions (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

