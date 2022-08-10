What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)?

Every investor in Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Ainos is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$528m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Ainos.

NasdaqCM:AIMD Ownership Breakdown August 10th 2022

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ainos?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Ainos' earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

NasdaqCM:AIMD Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Ainos. Ainos, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 48% of shares outstanding. With 5.0% and 2.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Stephen Chen and Wen-Han Chang are the second and third largest shareholders. Wen-Han Chang, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Ainos

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Ainos, Inc.. Insiders have a US$65m stake in this US$528m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 39% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Ainos. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 49%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Ainos better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Ainos .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

