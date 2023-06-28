News & Insights

What It Takes To Fund One Social Security Check in Every State

June 28, 2023 — 08:01 am EDT

If you're traditionally employed, you've probably noticed that every two weeks a nice little chunk of change gets deducted from your paycheck for Social Security.

It can be hard to watch that money disappear now, but it may be heartening to know you'll be getting it back when you reach retirement age one day. 

But how many paycheck deductions does it actually take to fund a single Social Security check? The answer is a lot higher than you think, and it varies widely by state.

Click through to get a better idea of just how much -- or how little -- Social Security is really worth.

Close-up Photo Of Person's Hand Giving Cheque.

How Many Paychecks It Takes

To determine how many paycheck deductions it takes to fund one Social Security check in each state, GOBankingRates pulled the median income by state, according to the US Census Bureau, and divided that number by 26 to calculate one biweekly paycheck amount.

Then, GOBankingRates determined the Social Security employee deduction per paycheck based on the current Social Security tax rate; however, GOBankingRates calculated these figures using only employee deductions to show just how much of your money it takes to qualify for Social Security.

Afterward, we divided the average monthly Social Security benefit of $1,787.31 for a retired person by the average deduction for each state to calculate just how many paycheck deductions it takes to fund one Social Security payout depending on where you live.

On average, it takes 10.86 employee paycheck deductions to fund a single Social Security monthly benefit. It takes 15.26 paycheck deductions in Mississippi but only 8.52 in Hawaii.

Mobile, Alabama, USA downtown skyline.

Alabama

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,113.19
  • Social Security Deduction: $131.02
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 13.64

Anchorage, Alaska Skyline with a winter reflection.

Alaska

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,087.96
  • Social Security Deduction: $191.45
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.34
Phoenix midtown skyline with a Saguaro Cactus and other desert scenery in the foreground.

Arizona

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,535.12
  • Social Security Deduction: $157.18
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.37
Arkansas

Arkansas

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,004.73
  • Social Security Deduction: $124.29
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 14.38
Los Angeles, California, USA downtown skyline and palm trees in foreground.

California

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,234.50
  • Social Security Deduction: $200.54
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.91

colorado

Colorado

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,084.00
  • Social Security Deduction: $191.21
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.35
Connecticut

Connecticut

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,214.31
  • Social Security Deduction: $199.29
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.97
Delaware

Delaware

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,797.08
  • Social Security Deduction: $173.42
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 10.31
Jacksonville, Florida, USA Skyline.

Florida

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,376.04
  • Social Security Deduction: $147.31
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.13

Atlanta, Georgia, USA downtown skyline.

Georgia

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,501.15
  • Social Security Deduction: $155.07
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.53
Hawaii

Hawaii

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,384.81
  • Social Security Deduction: $209.86
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.52
Idaho

Idaho

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,437.58
  • Social Security Deduction: $151.13
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.83
Chicago, United States - September 3, 2015: Cloud Gate in Millennium Park.

Illinois

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,790.88
  • Social Security Deduction: $173.03
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 10.33

Indiana

Indiana

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,382.46
  • Social Security Deduction: $147.71
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.10
Downtown Des Moines, Iowa with the Pioneers of the Territory statue in the foreground.

Iowa

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,516.50
  • Social Security Deduction: $156.02
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.46
KCMO with lake.

Kansas

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,481.58
  • Social Security Deduction: $153.86
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.62
Louisville downtown skyline view with a park with trees in the foreground.

Kentucky

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,132.85
  • Social Security Deduction: $132.24
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 13.52

New Orleans, Louisiana at Jackson Square.

Louisiana

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,060.42
  • Social Security Deduction: $127.75
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 13.99
Maine

Maine

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,430.08
  • Social Security Deduction: $150.66
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.86
Maryland

Maryland

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,516.58
  • Social Security Deduction: $218.03
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.20
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,424.08
  • Social Security Deduction: $212.29
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.42

MICHIGAN

Michigan

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,430.85
  • Social Security Deduction: $150.71
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.86
MINNESOTA

Minnesota

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,988.69
  • Social Security Deduction: $185.30
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.65
Mississippi

Mississippi

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $1,888.88
  • Social Security Deduction: $117.11
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 15.26
The city of St. Louis

Missouri

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,347.81
  • Social Security Deduction: $145.56
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.28

Montana

Montana

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,329.23
  • Social Security Deduction: $144.41
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.38
Downtown Omaha skyline with a Lake and a large ornate fountain in the Heartland of America Park.

Nebraska

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,563.23
  • Social Security Deduction: $158.92
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.25
Nevada

Nevada

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,526.38
  • Social Security Deduction: $156.64
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.41
Nashua is a city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire and is the second largest city in the state.

New Hampshire

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,209.58
  • Social Security Deduction: $198.99
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.98

New Jersey

New Jersey

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,450.12
  • Social Security Deduction: $213.91
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.36
Panoramic image of Albuquerque Skyline at Night.

New Mexico

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,077.69
  • Social Security Deduction: $128.82
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 13.87 
New York

New York

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,890.65
  • Social Security Deduction: $179.22
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.97 
North Carolina

North Carolina

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,327.54
  • Social Security Deduction: $144.31
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.39 

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,620.42
  • Social Security Deduction: $162.47
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.00 
Ohio

Ohio

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: ​​$2,382.23
  • Social Security Deduction: $147.70
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.10  

Oklahoma

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,190.62
  • Social Security Deduction: $135.82
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 13.16 
Oregon

Oregon

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,695.54
  • Social Security Deduction: $167.12
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 10.69 

Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Pennsylvania

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,599.50
  • Social Security Deduction: $161.17
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.09
Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

Rhode Island

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,864.96
  • Social Security Deduction: $177.63
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 10.06 
South Carolina

South Carolina

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,239.77
  • Social Security Deduction: $138.87
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.87 
South Dakota

South Dakota

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,458.46
  • Social Security Deduction: $152.42
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.73 

Photo of colorful cafe bars at the iconic Beale Street music and entertainment district of downtown Memphis, Tennessee, USA, illuminated at night.

Tennesee

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,250.62
  • Social Security Deduction: $139.54
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.81
Dallas downtown cityscape at night in Texas USA.

Texas

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,589.27
  • Social Security Deduction: $160.53
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.13 
Winter in Park City, Utah, USA.

Utah

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,043.58
  • Social Security Deduction: $188.70
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.47 
Montpelier, Vermont, USA autumn town skyline.

Vermont

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,602.85
  • Social Security Deduction: $161.38
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.08 

Richmond, Virginia, USA downtown skyline.

Virginia

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,100.58
  • Social Security Deduction: $192.24
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.30 
Washington State, washington

Washington

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,169.23
  • Social Security Deduction: $196.49
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.10 
West Virginia

West Virginia

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $1,957.08
  • Social Security Deduction: $121.34
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 14.73 
Wisconsin

Wisconsin

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,580.00
  • Social Security Deduction: $159.96
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.17

Cheyenne, Wyoming - State Capitol Building.

Wyoming

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,615.46
  • Social Security Deduction: $162.16
  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.02

