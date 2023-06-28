What It Takes To Fund One Social Security Check in Every State

If you're traditionally employed, you've probably noticed that every two weeks a nice little chunk of change gets deducted from your paycheck for Social Security.

It can be hard to watch that money disappear now, but it may be heartening to know you'll be getting it back when you reach retirement age one day.

But how many paycheck deductions does it actually take to fund a single Social Security check? The answer is a lot higher than you think, and it varies widely by state.

Click through to get a better idea of just how much -- or how little -- Social Security is really worth.

How Many Paychecks It Takes

To determine how many paycheck deductions it takes to fund one Social Security check in each state, GOBankingRates pulled the median income by state, according to the US Census Bureau, and divided that number by 26 to calculate one biweekly paycheck amount.

Then, GOBankingRates determined the Social Security employee deduction per paycheck based on the current Social Security tax rate; however, GOBankingRates calculated these figures using only employee deductions to show just how much of your money it takes to qualify for Social Security.

Afterward, we divided the average monthly Social Security benefit of $1,787.31 for a retired person by the average deduction for each state to calculate just how many paycheck deductions it takes to fund one Social Security payout depending on where you live.

On average, it takes 10.86 employee paycheck deductions to fund a single Social Security monthly benefit. It takes 15.26 paycheck deductions in Mississippi but only 8.52 in Hawaii.

Alabama

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,113.19

: $2,113.19 Social Security Deduction : $131.02

: $131.02 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 13.64

Alaska

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $3,087.96

: $3,087.96 Social Security Deduction : $191.45

: $191.45 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.34

Arizona

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,535.12

: $2,535.12 Social Security Deduction : $157.18

: $157.18 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.37

Arkansas

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,004.73

: $2,004.73 Social Security Deduction : $124.29

: $124.29 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 14.38

California

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $3,234.50

: $3,234.50 Social Security Deduction : $200.54

: $200.54 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.91

Colorado

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $3,084.00

: $3,084.00 Social Security Deduction : $191.21

: $191.21 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.35

Connecticut

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $3,214.31

: $3,214.31 Social Security Deduction : $199.29

: $199.29 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.97

Delaware

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,797.08

: $2,797.08 Social Security Deduction : $173.42

: $173.42 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 10.31

Florida

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,376.04

: $2,376.04 Social Security Deduction : $147.31

: $147.31 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.13

Georgia

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,501.15

: $2,501.15 Social Security Deduction : $155.07

: $155.07 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.53

Hawaii

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $3,384.81

: $3,384.81 Social Security Deduction : $209.86

: $209.86 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.52

Idaho

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,437.58

: $2,437.58 Social Security Deduction : $151.13

: $151.13 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.83

Illinois

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,790.88

: $2,790.88 Social Security Deduction : $173.03

: $173.03 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 10.33

Indiana

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,382.46

: $2,382.46 Social Security Deduction : $147.71

: $147.71 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.10

Iowa

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,516.50

: $2,516.50 Social Security Deduction : $156.02

: $156.02 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.46

Kansas

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,481.58

: $2,481.58 Social Security Deduction : $153.86

: $153.86 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.62

Kentucky

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,132.85

: $2,132.85 Social Security Deduction : $132.24

: $132.24 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 13.52

Louisiana

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,060.42

: $2,060.42 Social Security Deduction : $127.75

: $127.75 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 13.99

Maine

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,430.08

: $2,430.08 Social Security Deduction : $150.66

: $150.66 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.86

Maryland

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $3,516.58

: $3,516.58 Social Security Deduction : $218.03

: $218.03 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.20

Massachusetts

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $3,424.08

: $3,424.08 Social Security Deduction : $212.29

: $212.29 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.42

Michigan

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,430.85

: $2,430.85 Social Security Deduction : $150.71

: $150.71 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.86

Minnesota

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,988.69

: $2,988.69 Social Security Deduction : $185.30

: $185.30 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.65

Mississippi

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $1,888.88

: $1,888.88 Social Security Deduction : $117.11

: $117.11 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 15.26

Missouri

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,347.81

: $2,347.81 Social Security Deduction : $145.56

: $145.56 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.28

Montana

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,329.23

: $2,329.23 Social Security Deduction : $144.41

: $144.41 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.38

Nebraska

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,563.23

: $2,563.23 Social Security Deduction : $158.92

: $158.92 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.25

Nevada

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,526.38

: $2,526.38 Social Security Deduction : $156.64

: $156.64 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.41

New Hampshire

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $3,209.58

: $3,209.58 Social Security Deduction : $198.99

: $198.99 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.98

New Jersey

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $3,450.12

: $3,450.12 Social Security Deduction : $213.91

: $213.91 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.36

New Mexico

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,077.69

: $2,077.69 Social Security Deduction : $128.82

: $128.82 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 13.87

New York

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,890.65

: $2,890.65 Social Security Deduction : $179.22

: $179.22 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.97

North Carolina

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,327.54

: $2,327.54 Social Security Deduction : $144.31

: $144.31 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.39

North Dakota

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,620.42

: $2,620.42 Social Security Deduction : $162.47

: $162.47 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.00

Ohio

Median Biweekly Paycheck : ​​$2,382.23

: ​​$2,382.23 Social Security Deduction : $147.70

: $147.70 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.10

Oklahoma

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,190.62

: $2,190.62 Social Security Deduction : $135.82

: $135.82 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 13.16

Oregon

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,695.54

: $2,695.54 Social Security Deduction : $167.12

: $167.12 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 10.69

Pennsylvania

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,599.50

: $2,599.50 Social Security Deduction : $161.17

: $161.17 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.09

Rhode Island

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,864.96

: $2,864.96 Social Security Deduction : $177.63

: $177.63 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 10.06

South Carolina

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,239.77

: $2,239.77 Social Security Deduction : $138.87

: $138.87 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.87

South Dakota

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,458.46

: $2,458.46 Social Security Deduction : $152.42

: $152.42 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.73

Tennesee

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,250.62

: $2,250.62 Social Security Deduction : $139.54

: $139.54 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.81

Texas

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,589.27

: $2,589.27 Social Security Deduction : $160.53

: $160.53 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.13

Utah

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $3,043.58

: $3,043.58 Social Security Deduction : $188.70

: $188.70 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.47

Vermont

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,602.85

: $2,602.85 Social Security Deduction : $161.38

: $161.38 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.08

Virginia

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $3,100.58

: $3,100.58 Social Security Deduction : $192.24

: $192.24 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.30

Washington

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $3,169.23

: $3,169.23 Social Security Deduction : $196.49

: $196.49 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.10

West Virginia

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $1,957.08

: $1,957.08 Social Security Deduction : $121.34

: $121.34 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 14.73

Wisconsin

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,580.00

: $2,580.00 Social Security Deduction : $159.96

: $159.96 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.17

Wyoming

Median Biweekly Paycheck : $2,615.46

: $2,615.46 Social Security Deduction : $162.16

: $162.16 Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.02

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What It Takes To Fund One Social Security Check in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.