What It Means To Act Like An Owner, With Devon Osgood

This year, we are doing Nasdaq’s annual internship program a little differently. As we navigate the novel COVID-19 pandemic, we have turned circumstance into a learning opportunity for interns joining us this year to participate in meaningful and long-term projects. Through the Nasdaq Futures Internship Program, we offer a variety of professional experiences for emerging talent through an immersive 10 to 12-week virtual internship program.

From Stockholm to the U.S., meet few of the bright minds joining us digitally from all around the world. They are playing integral, hands-on roles to help Nasdaq Rewrite Tomorrow.

Today, we speak with Devon Osgood an intern in Market Operations at Nasdaq and rising junior at Johns Hopkins University studying Applied Mathematics.

Tell us a little bit more about your role at Nasdaq.

I work in Client Services within Market Operations. Our team facilitates the day to day in keeping the North American markets running. Our team also works with clients to address their inquiries and to develop projects to better serve their needs. Much of my work this summer has been on the project development side. The two projects that I have been most involved in are the development of a new knowledge management system for Market Ops and the creation of a Python script to automate the addition of strike prices for options contracts.

Why were you eager to do an internship at Nasdaq?

As someone interested in pursuing a career in financial technology, Nasdaq naturally came to the top when I was searching for internships. This is because Nasdaq has a unique range of businesses that cover a great deal of the industry. Having the ability to learn about these pieces and how they work together all in one summer was what most excited me going into my internship.

What’s the most interesting thing you’ve learned about working here and on your team?

Coming into my internship I had limited knowledge about capital markets, so every meeting and project has given me new insights regarding how they operate. I have learned about the kinds of trading that happens within capital markets and the kinds of offerings that we have as market operators and market tech providers. The most interesting thing I have learned at Nasdaq is the relationship between our customers' trading behaviors and our market product offerings. This has interested me because I am learning about trading and markets from the unique perspective of a market provider, whereas most learn as a market participant.

Tell us about the most exciting project you’ve worked on so far.

I am currently working on a project with our options team on the addition of strike prices where my role is to write a Python script to strategically generate prices based on a variety of factors. We have two main goals. Firstly, we want to make the manual process of adding strike prices more automated. Secondly, we want to reduce the amount of strikes that we list so as to avoid redundant prices while ensuring that client needs are satisfied. This project has allowed me to learn about the operational and strategic sides of our options business. It is especially exciting for me since its results directly affect our US options clients.

What do you hope to accomplish by the end of your time here?

I hope to deepen my knowledge of Nasdaq both in NAM and in other businesses. I also hope to generate value for my team and others through my projects.

Your advice for interns next year:

My advice for future interns is to seek out opportunities to learn and work in areas that interest you. In particular, seek projects in which you see the potential to leverage your skills and interests to produce work where you can "Act Like an Owner." I would also advise to seek guidance from senior team members whose experience can help guide you along your internship.