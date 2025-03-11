What It Costs Retirees To Rent in Tucson and 6 Other Arizona Cities

Arizona is a retirement-friendly state, thanks to the fact that it has no taxes on Social Security retirement benefits; it’s defined by a warm, dry and sunny climate; it has a strong healthcare system, and the cost of living is relatively low and affordable.

If you’re considering retiring in Tucson or elsewhere in The Grand Canyon State, GOBankingRates has compiled a financial guide to living in some of its most popular cities, breaking down population and rental cost factors.

Moreover, the state provides a number of rental assistance programs for seniors who might strike to pay Arizona’s rental prices. Section 8 housing is just one resource; elsewhere, there are tax credit eligibilities via the Arizona Department of Revenue and rental discounts for seniors.

Check out what it costs for retireees to rent in Tucson and other Arizona cities.

Tucson

Population: 541,033

541,033 % of population 65+: 15.2%

15.2% Average monthly rent: $1,088

$1,088 Average rent for one-bedroom apartment: $908

$908 Average rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,165

Phoenix

Population: 1,609,456

1,609,456 % of population 65+: 11.5%

11.5% Average monthly rent: $1,360

$1,360 Average rent for one-bedroom apartment: $1,166

$1,166 Average rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,390

Mesa

Population: 503,390

503,390 % of population 65+: 16.9%

16.9% Average monthly rent: $1,389

$1,389 Average rent for one-bedroom apartment: $1,210

$1,210 Average rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,361

Chandler

Population: 275,618

275,618 % of population 65+: 12.5%

12.5% Average monthly rent: $1,629

$1,629 Average rent for one-bedroom apartment: $1,405

$1,405 Average rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,584

Gilbert

Population: 267,267

267,267 % of population 65+: 10.2%

10.2% Average monthly rent: $1,781

$1,781 Average rent for one-bedroom apartment: $1,476

$1,476 Average rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,612

Glendale

Population: 248,083

248,083 % of population 65+: 12.8%

12.8% Average monthly rent: $1,345

$1,345 Average rent for one-bedroom apartment: $1,157

$1,157 Average rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,292

Scottsdale

Population: 240,537

240,537 % of population 65+: 25.1%

25.1% Average monthly rent: $1,757

$1,757 Average rent for one-bedroom apartment: $1,495

$1,495 Average rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,758

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average rental cost of major U.S. cities and the cost of living in those cities. First, GOBankingRates found the 100 most populated cities according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, GOBankingRates found total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, household median income, all sourced from the American Community Survey; the cost-of-living indexes, as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; the average overall rental cost, one-bedroom rental cost and two-bedroom rental cost, all sourced from ApartmentList; the average cost of a condo or coop, as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index; and the livability index, as sourced from AreaVibes. GOBankingRates used the cost of living and the national average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Using the average condo/co-op value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the overall rental cost and expenditure costs, the total cost of living for each city was calculated. The cities were sorted to show the highest population places, first showcasing the average apartment costs in major U.S. Cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 13, 2024.

