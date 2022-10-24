What Is WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.'s (NASDAQ:WSC) Share Price Doing?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQCM over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Worth?

Great news for investors – WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $63.99, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 56% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since WSC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WSC for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy WSC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings.

If you are no longer interested in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

