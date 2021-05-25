What Is WEX Inc.'s (NYSE:WEX) Share Price Doing?

While WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$230 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$188. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether WEX's current trading price of US$193 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at WEX’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is WEX worth?

Great news for investors – WEX is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $252.19, but it is currently trading at US$193 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that WEX’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of WEX look like?

NYSE:WEX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 25th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In WEX's case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 38%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since WEX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WEX for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy WEX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about WEX as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for WEX (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in WEX, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

