What Is Vector Group Ltd.'s (NYSE:VGR) Share Price Doing?

While Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a US$2.1b market cap stock, it seems odd Vector Group is not more well-covered by analysts. Although, there is more of an opportunity for mispricing in stocks with low coverage, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Vector Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Vector Group worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Vector Group’s ratio of 16.45x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 15.36x, which means if you buy Vector Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Vector Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Vector Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Vector Group generate?

NYSE:VGR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by 34% over the next year, the future seems bright for Vector Group. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock in the upcoming year, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? VGR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at VGR? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VGR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for VGR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Vector Group (2 are potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

