What Is Thryv Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:THRY) Share Price Doing?

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$29.46 and falling to the lows of US$21.67. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Thryv Holdings' current trading price of US$23.38 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Thryv Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Thryv Holdings?

Good news, investors! Thryv Holdings is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Thryv Holdings’s ratio of 8.12x is below its peer average of 14.65x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Media industry. What’s more interesting is that, Thryv Holdings’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Thryv Holdings look like?

NasdaqCM:THRY Earnings and Revenue Growth July 23rd 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Thryv Holdings, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -3.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although THRY is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to THRY, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on THRY for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Thryv Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Thryv Holdings.

If you are no longer interested in Thryv Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

