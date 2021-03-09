What Is The VA Loan Funding Fee?

If you’re a veteran in the market for a new house, there’s a good chance you’re considering a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) loan. And with good reason: A VA loan can help you finance a home purchase for as little as $0 down, even if your credit isn’t in great shape, without having to pay mortgage insurance.

However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t any cost to this option. If you choose to borrow a VA home loan, you’ll have to pay a VA funding fee. The size of that fee will depend on a few factors, including the size of your down payment.

Before you get too far in the mortgage process, learn more about the VA funding fee and how you should budget for this potential loan cost.

What Is the VA Funding Fee?

VA loans are issued by private banks, but they’re partially backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs. That means if a borrower fails to repay the loan, the federal government insures a portion of those funds so that the issuing lender isn’t out the entire remaining balance.

VA loans also are reusable, meaning you can use your full VA entitlement—the maximum amount the Veterans Administration will pay your lender if you default on your mortgage loan—over and over again as long as you pay off the loan every time. This entitlement or guarantee reduces the lender’s risk of approving a loan for a borrower who may have no down payment and a below-average credit score.

In order to support this loan program and ensure it remains sustainable, VA loans require a funding fee. This is a one-time charge that you have to pay at closing on a VA loan used to buy, build, improve or repair a home, or when refinancing an existing VA mortgage, unless you meet certain requirements.

How Much Is the VA Loan Funding Fee?

VA loan funding fees fluctuate over time. Before 2020, the same fees were in effect from 2011 through 2019. The 2020 funding fees will be in effect through Jan. 1, 2022. After that point, they will be reviewed again.

The amount you are charged for the VA funding fee depends on how much money you put toward a down payment, as well as whether or not you’ve used a VA loan before. If you’ve used your full VA entitlement in the past, future uses are considered “subsequent.”

In general, VA funding fees aren’t huge, However, you can reduce how much you need to pay by putting down a larger down payment.

First-time VA mortgage borrowers who put down less than 5% are charged a fee of 2.30% of the total loan amount. Subsequent borrowers who put down less than 5% are charged 3.60%. Both first-time and subsequent borrowers who put down at least 5% but less than 10% pay a fee of 1.65%. Both pay a fee of 1.40% if they put down 10% or more.

Say, for example, you are a first-time VA loan borrower who puts no money down on a $250,000 loan. You can expect to pay a fee of $5,750 (2.30%). If you put down 10% instead ($25,000), you would be charged a fee of $3,150 (1.40%) on the remaining $225,000.

Keep in mind these fees apply to purchase and construction loans only. If you’re doing a cash-out refinance of an existing VA mortgage, first-time borrowers pay a 2.3% funding fee and subsequent borrowers pay 3.6%.

However, these higher refinancing fees do not apply to VA streamline refinancing (also known as Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loans, or IRRRL). This program allows first-time and subsequent borrowers to replace an existing VA loan with a new VA loan that charges a lower interest rate, and the fee is just 0.50%.

VA Funding Fee Exemptions

Not all VA borrowers are required to pay the funding fee. As of 2021, you are exempt from the fee if you are:

Receiving compensation for a service-connected disability

Entitled to compensation for a service-connected disability, but you’re receiving retirement or active-duty pay instead

A service member with a proposed or memorandum rating, before the loan closing date, saying you’re eligible to get compensation because of a pre-discharge disability claim

An active-duty service member who has received a Purple Heart

A surviving spouse of a veteran who died while in service or from a service-connected disability, or who was totally disabled, and you are receiving dependency and indemnity compensation

It’s possible to get the VA funding fee refunded if you later receive VA compensation for a service-connected disability. The effective date of that compensation has to be retroactive to before the date of your loan closing. For example, if you had a claim pending when you were securing your VA mortgage that was approved after the loan closed, you likely qualify for a refund.

If you aren’t sure whether you qualify for the VA funding fee exemption, you can check your VA loan Certificate of Eligibility (COE). This document will note whether you’re exempt or nonexempt. If you don’t have a COE, you can apply for one on the VA loan website.

How To Pay the VA Funding Fee

The VA funding fee is due at the time the loan closes. You can pay it a couple of different ways.

First, you can choose to pay the entire fee upfront as part of your closing costs. That means you need to have the cash on hand at the time of closing. This option is the cheapest in the long run, though it’s not always possible.

If you aren’t able to come up with that much cash at closing, you also have the option of rolling the fee into your loan. This may be the more convenient option, but it also means you’ll pay more over time since the fee is rolled into your principal balance and accrues interest.

Say, for example, you borrow a 30-year, $250,000 VA mortgage at 3.5% interest. Your monthly payment would be $1,122. If you had to pay a VA funding fee of 2.3%, that would be $5,750 out-of-pocket due at closing.

However, if you rolled that $5,750 into your loan balance (for a grand total of $255,750 borrowed), your monthly payments would jump to $1,148 and you’d end up paying an extra $3,545 in interest over the life of your loan.

Also keep in mind that the VA loan funding fee is not the only cost associated with your mortgage on top of the principal and interest. You may also have to pay other closing costs, such as lender fees, an appraisal fee, points and property taxes. It’s important to consider the total cost of your mortgage—not just the funding fee—when evaluating how much to borrow and how to handle the upfront fees.

