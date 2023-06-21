What Is the Standard Deduction? [2023 vs. 2022]

Each year when it’s time to file your federal income tax return, you must make an important decision: Claim the standard deduction or itemize.



You can’t do both—you have to pick just one.



Fortunately, you can select the option that works best for you. Although most taxpayers choose the standard deduction, it really depends on your own circumstances. For many people, itemizing deductions lowers their taxable income and cuts their tax bill considerably more than the standard deduction. So, it’s wise to consider both the standard deduction and itemized deductions before making your final decision.



But, of course, you can’t make that decision until you know what your standard deduction will be for that particular tax year. The standard deduction amount that applies to you primarily depends on your filing status, but it can also be impacted by your age, whether or not you’re a dependent, and even your vision. There’s a special rule for people impacted by certain natural disasters that can increase your standard deduction, too.



Sound confusing? It’s really not as complicated as it seems. We’ll break it down so you can easily determine your standard deduction amount for the 2023 tax year—and compare it to your 2022 standard deduction. We’ll also help with the standard deduction vs. itemized deductions question. Once you read through the information below, you should be ready to make that call.



How the Standard Deduction Works

When working on your income taxes, the first thing you need to do is calculate your federal adjusted gross income, or AGI. That figure includes all your taxable income, minus any “above-the-line” tax deductions you’re entitled to claim (i.e., deductions taken from your gross income to arrive at your adjusted gross income).



The next step is to subtract either your standard deduction or itemized deductions from your adjusted gross income to arrive at your taxable income. (Small business owners and certain other people might also be allowed to deduct up to 20% of their qualified business income.) Once you know your taxable income, calculate the tax due for that dollar amount. If you can claim any tax credits or made previous tax payments, they are subtracted from the tax due.



The higher your standard deduction (or itemized deductions), the lower your taxable income. The lower your taxable income, the lower your tax bill. And if your standard tax deduction is large enough to bring your taxable income down to a lower tax bracket, the impact can be even greater.



Standard Deduction Amounts

Now that you understand the importance of the standard deduction, let’s take a look at the actual standard deduction amounts for the 2023 tax year. We’ll also provide the 2022 standard deduction amounts for comparison’s sake and for people who haven’t yet filed their 2022 return (e.g., because they got a tax filing extension).



Standard deductions are different from year to year because the IRS adjusts them annually to account for inflation. And with the recent surge in inflation rates, the standard deduction amounts jumped considerably more from 2022 to 2023 than what we’re used to seeing.



YATI Tax Tip: The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 nearly doubled the standard deduction from 2018 through 2025. If the higher amount isn’t extended by Congress, the pre-2018 standard deductions will apply once again (as adjusted for inflation) beginning in 2026.



If you’re using a commercial tax software product like TurboTax or H&R Block to file your federal income taxes, the program will automatically include the standard deduction on your return—unless, of course, you itemize your deductions. (If you're looking for the right tax software for you, check out our review of the best tax software products available.)







2023 Standard Deductions

For most people, tax returns for the 2023 tax year will be due April 15, 2024. The basic standard deduction, which most people will use for their 2023 return, is based on your filing status, as shown in the table below.











Filing Status 2023 Standard Deduction









Single $13,850





Married Filing Jointly $27,700





Married Filing Separately $13,850





Head of Household $20,800





Qualifying Surviving Spouse $27,700







Standard deductions for dependents

If you can be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return, your 2023 standard deduction is generally limited to the greater of:





$1,250



Your earned income plus $400 (but not more than the applicable basic standard deduction amount)



Earned income includes salaries, wages, tips, professional fees, and other compensation for work. It also includes any part of a taxable scholarship or fellowship grant.



Additional standard deductions for age and/or blindness

If you're at least 65 years old or considered legally blind at the end of 2023, you’re entitled to an additional standard deduction for the 2023 tax year in the following dollar amount:





$1,500 for married couples filing jointly, married taxpayers filing separately, and surviving spouses



$1,850 for single and head-of-household filers



For married couples who file jointly, both spouses get an additional standard deduction for being at least 65 years old or blind. If you or your spouse is both 65 or older and blind, then the additional deduction for that person is doubled.



If you’re married but filing a separate return, your spouse is eligible for the additional standard deduction on your return only if he or she has no income, isn't filing a return, and can't be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return for the tax year. The additional deduction is also doubled for separate filers for either qualifying spouse who is both 65 or older and blind.



You can use the table below to determine your 2023 standard deduction if you or your spouse will be either 65 or older or blind by the end of 2023.











Filing Status 65 and/or Blind 2023 Standard Deduction









Single 65 or Blind $15,700





65 and Blind $17,550





Married Filing Jointly One Spouse 65 or Blind $29,200





One Spouse 65 and Blind $30,700





One Spouse 65 or Blind; Other Spouse 65 or Blind $30,700





One Spouse 65 and Blind; Other Spouse 65 or Blind $32,200





Both Spouses 65 and Blind $33,700





Married Filing Separately One Spouse 65 or Blind $15,350





One Spouse 65 and Blind $16,850





One Spouse 65 or Blind; Other Spouse 65 or Blind $16,850





One Spouse 65 and Blind; Other Spouse 65 or Blind $18,350





Both Spouses 65 and Blind $19,850





Head of Household 65 or Blind $22,650





65 and Blind $24,500





Qualifying Surviving Spouse 65 or Blind $29,200





65 and Blind $30,700







2022 Standard Deductions

If you haven’t filed your 2022 tax return yet, or you just want to compare your next standard deduction to your last one, here are the basic standard deduction amounts for 2022

:











Filing Status 2022 Standard Deduction









Single $12,950





Married Filing Jointly $25,900





Married Filing Separately $12,950





Head of Household $19,400





Qualifying Surviving Spouse $25,900







For dependents, the 2022 standard deduction is limited to the greater of:





$1,150



Earned income plus $400 (again, not more than the applicable basic standard deduction amount)



If you were at least 65 years old or blind at the end of 2022, the additional standard deduction for the 2022 tax year is:





$1,400 for married couples filing jointly, married taxpayers filing separately, and surviving spouses



$1,750 for single and head-of-household filers



So, for 2022, the additional standard deductions for people who were either 65 or older or blind at the end of last year are as shown in the following table.











Filing Status 65 and/or Blind 2022 Standard Deduction









Single 65 or Blind $14,700





65 and Blind $16,450





Married Filing Jointly One Spouse 65 or Blind $27,300





One Spouse 65 and Blind $28,700





One Spouse 65 or Blind; Other Spouse 65 or Blind $28,700





One Spouse 65 and Blind; Other Spouse 65 or Blind $30,100





Both Spouses 65 and Blind $31,500





Married Filing Separately One Spouse 65 or Blind $14,350





One Spouse 65 and Blind $15,750





One Spouse 65 or Blind; Other Spouse 65 or Blind $15,750





One Spouse 65 and Blind; Other Spouse 65 or Blind $17,150





Both Spouses 65 and Blind $18,550





Head of Household 65 or Blind $21,150





65 and Blind $22,900





Qualifying Surviving Spouse 65 or Blind $27,300





65 and Blind $28,700







Higher Standard Deduction for Qualified Disaster Loss

You can claim a larger standard deduction if you have a net “qualified disaster loss” for the tax year, which is a casualty or theft loss of personal property stemming from:





A major disaster declared by the president in 2016



Hurricane Harvey



Tropical Storm Harvey



Hurricane Irma



Hurricane Maria



The California wildfires in 2017 and January 2018



A major disaster declared by the president that occurred in 2018 and before Dec. 21, 2019, and continued no later than January 19, 2020 (except those attributable to the California wildfires in January 2018 that received prior relief)



A major disaster that was declared by the president between Jan. 1, 2020, and Feb. 25, 2021, with an incident period from Dec. 28, 2019, to Dec. 27, 2020 (not including losses attributable to any major disaster declared only by reason of COVID-19)



Although these natural disasters all happened in previous tax years, you might not be able to increase your standard deduction until well after the disaster if there’s an insurance claim for reimbursement in the year of the loss. That’s because the loss is not deductible until you know with “reasonable certainty” whether you’ll actually be reimbursed for your loss. If you aren't sure whether the loss (or even part of the loss) will be reimbursed, then wait until the tax year when you become reasonably certain that it won't be reimbursed to claim the increased standard deduction.



Use Form 4684 to calculate your net qualified disaster loss. However, you dont reportthe standard deduction increase with your other standard deduction amounts. Instead, report the loss as "Net Qualified Disaster Loss" on Schedule A (Form 1040). Also report your standard deduction amount as "Standard Deduction Claimed With Qualified Disaster Loss" on Schedule A.



Standard Deduction vs. Itemized Deductions

As we mentioned earlier, when deciding to use the standard deduction or itemize, you can pick whichever one is higher—assuming you’re allowed to take the standard deduction (more on that in a bit).



While wealthier Americans are the ones who typically itemize deductions, ordinary people can also qualify for common itemized deductions that, in total, are greater than their standard deduction. For example, you might want to itemize if you:





Had large medical expenses that weren’t covered by insurance



Paid high state and local taxes (up to $10,000)



Had large uninsured casualty or theft losses



Made large charitable contributions



Paid home mortgage interest



The bottom line: If your total itemized deductions exceed your total standard deduction, then you’ll likely want to itemize your deductions.



Your state taxes might also influence your decision. In some states, if you pick the standard deduction for federal income tax purposes, you must also use the state standard deduction on your state income tax return. However, if the overall benefit of itemizing deductions on both returns is greater than the overall benefit of claiming the standard deduction, then you should itemize deductions when filing your federal taxes.



Who Can’t Claim the Standard Deduction?

You can’t take the standard deduction if:





You’re married but file separately, and your spouse itemizes deductions on his or her return



You’re filing a tax return for a short tax year because of a change in your annual accounting period



You’re a nonresident or dual-status alien during the tax year



A nonresident alien who is married to a U.S. citizen or resident alien at the end of the tax year can choose to be treated as a U.S. resident and, therefore, claim the standard deduction.



If you’re not permitted to take the standard deduction, you can still claim any itemized deduction for which you qualify.



Other Deductions Available If You Claim the Standard Deduction

If you take the standard deduction, you can’t claim any itemized deduction found on Schedule A. So no itemized deduction for medical expenses, state and local taxes, charitable contributions, home mortgage interest, and the like.



However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t other tax deductions you can take. In fact, our federal income tax system offers a long list of additional write-offs to lower your taxes if you choose the standard deduction over itemized deductions. These are commonly referred to as “above-the-line” deductions, since they are taken above the line for adjusted gross income on the federal 1040 form.



While not an exhaustive list, some of the more common above-the-line deductions are those for:





Classroom expenses for teachers and other educators



Health savings account (HSA) contributions

Health insurance for self-employed people



IRA contributions (although not for Roth IRAs)

Student loan interest

Moving expenses for members of the military



Alimony paid under a divorce or separation agreement entered into on before 2019



SEP, SIMPLE, and qualified plan contributions for employees (and for yourself if you’re a sole proprietor)



Jury duty pay handed over to your employer (e.g., if the employer paid your salary while on jury duty)



Will the Standard Deduction Change In the Future?

Starting in 2018, the standard deduction was nearly doubled by the

. However, the dramatic increase is only temporary—it’s scheduled to expire on Jan. 1, 2026.

The higher standard deduction amounts could be extended by Congress, but extension of legislation is a politically charged issue. Right now, it would be difficult to get an extension through Congress and signed by President Biden. So, whether the increased standard deduction will continue or it reverts back to pre-2018 levels will likely depend on who controls Congress and the White House after the 2024 election.

But that doesn’t mean all lawmakers in Washington, D.C., will simply wait and do nothing until the election results are in. For instance, some Republicans in the House of Representatives are backing a bill (

) that would create an additional $2,000 standard deduction ($4,000 for married couples filing jointly) for the 2024 and 2025 tax years. The additional amount would gradually be reduced to $0 for taxpayers with a modified AGI over $200,000 ($400,000 for joint filers). The bill would also change the name of the standard deduction to the “guaranteed deduction.”

Congressional Democrats, on the other hand, tend to favor an expansion of the child tax credit—including reinstating monthly payments—much like the temporary credit enhancements found in the

. A

has been introduced in the House that would accomplish this goal.

Prior-Year Standard Deductions

As described earlier, the standard deduction varies from year to year because it’s adjusted annually for inflation—and it jumped considerably more than usual from 2022 to 2023.



As a result, if you’re behind on filing your taxes for years before 2022, filing an amended return, or just plain curious, the 2022 and 2023 standard deductions spelled out above aren’t going to be of much use.



So, for anyone looking for prior-year information, the basic and additional standard deductions for 2016 to 2021 are provided below. (Note: Before 2022, the “qualifying surviving spouse” filing status was known as the “qualifying widow(er)” filing status.)



2021 Standard Deductions







Filing Status 2021 Basic Standard Deduction 2021 Additional Standard Deduction (65 or Blind)









Single $12,550 $1,700





Married Filing Jointly $25,100 $1,350





Married Filing Separately $12,550 $1,350





Head of Household $18,800 $1,700





Qualifying Widow(er) $25,100 $1,350







2020 Standard Deductions







Filing Status 2020 Basic Standard Deduction 2020 Additional Standard Deduction (65 or Blind)









Single $12,400 $1,650





Married Filing Jointly $24,800 $1,300





Married Filing Separately $12,400 $1,300





Head of Household $18,650 $1,650





Qualifying Widow(er) $24,800 $1,300







2019 Standard Deductions







Filing Status 2019 Basic Standard Deduction 2019 Additional Standard Deduction (65 or Blind)









Single $12,200 $1,650





Married Filing Jointly $24,400 $1,300





Married Filing Separately $12,200 $1,300





Head of Household $18,350 $1,650





Qualifying Widow(er) $24,400 $1,300







2018 Standard Deductions







Filing Status 2018 Basic Standard Deduction 2018 Additional Standard Deduction (65 or Blind)









Single $12,000 $1,600





Married Filing Jointly $24,000 $1,300





Married Filing Separately $12,000 $1,300





Head of Household $18,000 $1,600





Qualifying Widow(er) $24,000 $1,300







2017 Standard Deductions







Filing Status 2017 Basic Standard Deduction 2017 Additional Standard Deduction (65 or Blind)









Single $6,350 $1,550





Married Filing Jointly $12,700 $1,250





Married Filing Separately $6,350 $1,250





Head of Household $9,350 $1,550





Qualifying Widow(er) $12,700 $1,250







2016 Standard Deductions







Filing Status 2016 Basic Standard Deduction 2016 Additional Standard Deduction (65 or Blind)









Single $6,300 $1,550





Married Filing Jointly $12,600 $1,250





Married Filing Separately $6,300 $1,250





Head of Household $9,300 $1,550





Qualifying Widow(er) $12,600 $1,250







