What Is The Ownership Structure Like For TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)?

If you want to know who really controls TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

TravelCenters of America is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$440m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about TravelCenters of America.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TravelCenters of America?

NasdaqGS:TA Ownership Breakdown June 15th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

TravelCenters of America already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at TravelCenters of America's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:TA Earnings and Revenue Growth June 15th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. It would appear that 8.9% of TravelCenters of America shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 8.9% of shares outstanding. Service Properties Trust is the second largest shareholder owning 8.1% of common stock, and Portolan Capital Management, LLC holds about 4.9% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Jonathan Pertchik is the owner of 0.8% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 11 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of TravelCenters of America

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in TravelCenters of America Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$19m worth of stock in the US$440m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 32% stake in TravelCenters of America. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that TravelCenters of America is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

