What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)?

The big shareholder groups in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$794m, Taysha Gene Therapies is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Taysha Gene Therapies.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Taysha Gene Therapies?

NasdaqGS:TSHA Ownership Breakdown May 12th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Taysha Gene Therapies does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Taysha Gene Therapies' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:TSHA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 12th 2021

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Taysha Gene Therapies. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO R. Session with 25% of shares outstanding. With 15% and 14% of the shares outstanding respectively, FMR LLC and Paul Manning are the second and third largest shareholders. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Paul Manning is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 54% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Taysha Gene Therapies

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$794m, and insiders have US$308m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 12% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Taysha Gene Therapies. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Taysha Gene Therapies you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

