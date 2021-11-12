What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK)?

If you want to know who really controls Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Southern States Bancshares is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$179m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Southern States Bancshares.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Southern States Bancshares?

NasdaqGS:SSBK Ownership Breakdown November 12th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Southern States Bancshares. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Southern States Bancshares' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:SSBK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2021

It looks like hedge funds own 8.5% of Southern States Bancshares shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Patriot Financial Partners, L.P. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 9.1% of shares outstanding. Davis Capital Partners, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 8.5% of common stock, and Floyd Davis holds about 7.5% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Stephen Whatley, the CEO has 5.8% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Southern States Bancshares

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Southern States Bancshares, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$179m, and insiders have US$35m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 54% of Southern States Bancshares. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 9.1% stake in Southern States Bancshares. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Southern States Bancshares better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Southern States Bancshares you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

