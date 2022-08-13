What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)?

If you want to know who really controls Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$1.4b, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VI is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VI.

NYSE:IPOF Ownership Breakdown August 13th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VI?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VI. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VI's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:IPOF Earnings and Revenue Growth August 13th 2022

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VI is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Sch Sponsor VI LLC, with ownership of 20%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 3.1% and 3.0% of the stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 17 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VI

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 32% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 20%, of the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VI stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VI better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VI (3 are a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

