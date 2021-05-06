What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)?

If you want to know who really controls Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$196m, Shore Bancshares is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Shore Bancshares.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Shore Bancshares?

NasdaqGS:SHBI Ownership Breakdown May 6th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Shore Bancshares already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Shore Bancshares, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:SHBI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It would appear that 7.2% of Shore Bancshares shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Fourthstone LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 10% of shares outstanding. With 7.5% and 7.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and FJ Capital Management, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Lloyd Beatty is the owner of 0.8% of the company's shares.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Shore Bancshares

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Shore Bancshares, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$5.0m worth of stock in the US$196m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though I generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 27% stake in Shore Bancshares. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Shore Bancshares that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

