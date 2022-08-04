What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)?

The big shareholder groups in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Shift Technologies is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$100m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Shift Technologies.

NasdaqCM:SFT Ownership Breakdown August 4th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Shift Technologies?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Shift Technologies does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Shift Technologies, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:SFT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 4th 2022

Shift Technologies is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Lithia Motors, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.0% and 4.4% of the stock. In addition, we found that George Arison, the CEO has 3.1% of the shares allocated to their name.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 18 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Shift Technologies

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Shift Technologies, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$4.6m worth of the US$100m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 42% stake in Shift Technologies. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 15% of Shift Technologies stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Shift Technologies is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are significant...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

