What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)?

A look at the shareholders of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Poseida Therapeutics is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$582m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Poseida Therapeutics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Poseida Therapeutics?

NasdaqGS:PSTX Ownership Breakdown May 3rd 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Poseida Therapeutics does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Poseida Therapeutics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:PSTX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

It looks like hedge funds own 8.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. FMR LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. Malin Corporation plc is the second largest shareholder owning 15% of common stock, and Eric Ostertag holds about 9.6% of the company stock. Eric Ostertag, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 57% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Poseida Therapeutics

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

I can report that insiders do own shares in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$582m, and insiders have US$57m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 12% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Poseida Therapeutics. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 6.0%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 24% of Poseida Therapeutics. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Poseida Therapeutics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

