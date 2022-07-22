What Is The Ownership Structure Like For PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)?

If you want to know who really controls PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

PDF Solutions isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of US$930m, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about PDF Solutions.

NasdaqGS:PDFS Ownership Breakdown July 22nd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PDF Solutions?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in PDF Solutions. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see PDF Solutions' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:PDFS Earnings and Revenue Growth July 22nd 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. PDF Solutions is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc., with ownership of 13%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.3% and 6.8% of the stock. John Kibarian, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 9 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of PDF Solutions

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of PDF Solutions, Inc.. Insiders have a US$110m stake in this US$930m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 17% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over PDF Solutions. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand PDF Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for PDF Solutions that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

