What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRP.A)?

If you want to know who really controls Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRP.A), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$193m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings.

NasdaqGS:LTRP.A Ownership Breakdown January 25th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:LTRP.A Earnings and Revenue Growth January 25th 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Inc. with 7.1% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.7% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 5.2% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Gregory Maffei directly holds 4.1% of the total shares outstanding.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 17 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$8.6m worth of the US$193m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 34% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings (1 is a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

