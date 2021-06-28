What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)?

If you want to know who really controls Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$310m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives?

NasdaqCM:IEA Ownership Breakdown June 28th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:IEA Earnings and Revenue Growth June 28th 2021

It looks like hedge funds own 20% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Invesco Capital Management LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 10% of shares outstanding. Covalis Capital LLP is the second largest shareholder owning 7.4% of common stock, and Park West Asset Management LLC holds about 6.3% of the company stock. In addition, we found that John Roehm, the CEO has 3.5% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 9 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$310m, and insiders have US$36m worth of shares in their own names. I would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 21% stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

