What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)?

A look at the shareholders of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$5.1b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital?

NYSE:HASI Ownership Breakdown November 26th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:HASI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 26th 2021

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is not owned by hedge funds. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 8.5% of shares outstanding. With 7.8% and 5.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and Wellington Management Group LLP are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Jeffrey Eckel, the CEO has 0.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 19 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$109m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 10% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (at least 2 which are significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

