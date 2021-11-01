What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)?

The big shareholder groups in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$146m, Evaxion Biotech is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Evaxion Biotech.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Evaxion Biotech?

NasdaqCM:EVAX Ownership Breakdown November 1st 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Since institutions own only a small portion of Evaxion Biotech, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

NasdaqCM:EVAX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2021

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Evaxion Biotech. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Niels Møller with 22% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 22% and 4.3% of the stock. Andreas Mattsson, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive. Furthermore, CEO Lars Wegner is the owner of 0.9% of the company's shares.

On looking further, we found that 51% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Evaxion Biotech

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Evaxion Biotech A/S. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a US$75m stake in this US$146m business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 46% stake in Evaxion Biotech. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that Evaxion Biotech is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those make us uncomfortable...

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

