What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)?

A look at the shareholders of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Corsair Gaming isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of US$2.9b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Corsair Gaming.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Corsair Gaming?

NasdaqGS:CRSR Ownership Breakdown June 21st 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Corsair Gaming already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Corsair Gaming's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:CRSR Earnings and Revenue Growth June 21st 2021

Corsair Gaming is not owned by hedge funds. EagleTree Capital, LP is currently the company's largest shareholder with 59% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. With 2.9% and 2.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and Andrew Paul are the second and third largest shareholders. Andrew Paul, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Corsair Gaming

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

I can report that insiders do own shares in Corsair Gaming, Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$106m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 27% stake in Corsair Gaming. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 59% stake in Corsair Gaming. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Corsair Gaming , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

