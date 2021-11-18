What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ)?

If you want to know who really controls Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$158m, Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 11% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. MM Asset Management Inc is currently the company's largest shareholder with 5.7% of shares outstanding. Weiss Asset Management, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 5.7% of common stock, and Kepos Capital LP holds about 3.9% of the company stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. It is unusual not to have at least some personal holdings by board members, so our data might be flawed. A good next step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 56% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

