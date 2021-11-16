What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)?

A look at the shareholders of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Benessere Capital Acquisition is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$156m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Benessere Capital Acquisition.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Benessere Capital Acquisition?

NasdaqCM:BENE Ownership Breakdown November 16th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Benessere Capital Acquisition does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Benessere Capital Acquisition, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:BENE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 16th 2021

It would appear that 12% of Benessere Capital Acquisition shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. With a 19% stake, CEO Patrick Orlando is the largest shareholder. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP is the second largest shareholder owning 6.6% of common stock, and Shaolin Capital Management LLC holds about 5.6% of the company stock.

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 53% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Benessere Capital Acquisition

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp.. Insiders own US$30m worth of shares in the US$156m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 26% stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Benessere Capital Acquisition better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Benessere Capital Acquisition (including 2 which don't sit too well with us) .

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

