What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)?

If you want to know who really controls Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Barnes & Noble Education is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$347m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Barnes & Noble Education.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Barnes & Noble Education?

NYSE:BNED Ownership Breakdown April 17th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Barnes & Noble Education already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Barnes & Noble Education's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:BNED Earnings and Revenue Growth April 17th 2021

It looks like hedge funds own 12% of Barnes & Noble Education shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Outerbridge Capital Management, LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 12% of shares outstanding. With 7.5% and 6.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Leonard Riggio and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Michael Huseby directly holds 1.0% of the total shares outstanding.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Barnes & Noble Education

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$347m, and insiders have US$70m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 23% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Barnes & Noble Education better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Barnes & Noble Education (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

