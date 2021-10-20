What Is The Ownership Structure Like For ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)?

A look at the shareholders of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

ARC Document Solutions is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$118m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about ARC Document Solutions.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ARC Document Solutions?

NYSE:ARC Ownership Breakdown October 20th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that ARC Document Solutions does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at ARC Document Solutions' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:ARC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 20th 2021

It looks like hedge funds own 8.0% of ARC Document Solutions shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar is the largest shareholder with 9.2% of shares outstanding. With 8.0% and 5.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Renaissance Technologies Corp. and Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 14 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of ARC Document Solutions

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of ARC Document Solutions, Inc.. Insiders own US$21m worth of shares in the US$118m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 35% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

