What Is The Likelihood Of Salesforce Stock Rising Post Earnings?

Salesforce’s stock (NYSE: CRM) fell by 2.9% over the last five trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 was flat over the last five trading days. The company will report FY 2021 (ended January 2021) earnings on February 25, 2021. Now, is CRM’s stock poised to grow? We believe that there is a 68% chance of a rise in CRM’s stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last five years. See our analysis on Salesforce’s Stock Chances Of Rise for more details.

5D: CRM -2.9%, vs. S&P500 0.1%; Underperformed market

(16% likelihood event)

CRM stock declined 2.9% over a five day trading period ending 2/24/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 0.1%

over a five day trading period ending 2/24/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 0.1% A change of -2.9% or more over five trading days is a 16% likelihood event, which has occurred 207 times out of 1256 in the last five years

10D: CRM 1.6%, vs. S&P500 0.7%; Outperformed market

(27% likelihood event)

CRM stock rose 1.6% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 0.7%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 0.7% A change of 1.6% or more over ten trading days is a 27% likelihood event, which has occurred 336 times out of 1240 in the last five years

21D: CRM 6.4%, vs. S&P500 2.1%; Outperformed market

(17% likelihood event)

CRM stock rose 6.4% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 2.1%

over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 2.1% A change of 6.4% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 17% likelihood event, which has occurred 204 times out of 1198 in the last five years

While Salesforce stock may have moved, 2020 has created many pricing discontinuities which can offer attractive trading opportunities. For example, you’ll be surprised how the stock valuation for salesforce.com Inc vs. Fiserv shows a disconnect with their relative operational growth. You can find many such discontinuous pairs here.

