What Is The Likelihood Of Baidu Stock Rising In The Near Future?

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), China’s google rival, saw its stock fall by 2.8% to $186 over the last five trading days as the technology stocks fell due to inflation jitters. In comparison, the broader S&P500 fell by 1.3% over the last five trading days. In the last few months the stock has witnessed a fall over concerns of higher regulations on Chinese companies in the US. This was compounded as the stock was also held by the infamous hedge fund, Archegos Capital Management, which was unable to meet its margin call resulting in the banks seizing its assets (including Baidu’s stock) and selling them off in massive blocks.

The company is expected to release earnings on Tuesday, May 18. Now, is BIDU stock poised to grow? We believe that there is a 52% chance of a rise in BIDU stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on Baidu Stock Chances Of Rise for more details.

5D: BIDU -2.8%, vs. S&P500 -1.3%; Underperformed market

(26% likelihood event)

Baidu stock declined 2.8% over a five day trading period ending 5/14/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which declined 1.3%

A change of -2.8% or more over five trading days is a 26% likelihood event, which has occurred 666 times out of 2516 in the last ten years.

10D: BIDU -11%, vs. S&P500 -0.1%; Underperformed market

(6% likelihood event)

Baidu stock declined 11% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) decline of 0.1%

A change of -11% or more over ten trading days is a 6% likelihood event, which has occurred 163 times out of 2511 in the last ten years

21D: BIDU -11%, vs. S&P500 0.1%; Underperformed market

(13% likelihood event)

Baidu stock declined 11% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 0.1%

A change of -11% or more over twenty-one trading days is an 13% likelihood event, which has occurred 313 times out of 2500 in the last ten years

While Baidu’s stock may have moved, it is helpful to see how its peers stack up. Google Stock Comparison With Peers summarizes how Google compares against peers on metrics that matter. You can find more such useful comparisons on Peer Comparisons.

