What Is the Likelihood My Option Will Expire In-the-Money?

The Nations NDX PutWrite Index sells fully collateralized put options on the Nasdaq-100 index to generate superior risk-adjusted returns. Those options which are sold are just out-of-the-money.

Investors interested in using options, whether it’s for a strategy similar to the NDX PutWrite strategy or something completely different, all want to know about the range of strike prices available and how to select the best strike price for their thesis.

For example, the NDX options expiring on December 20, 2019, have strike prices as low as 2000 and as high as 10000. So which strike price would be best for your strategy?

Strike prices which are closest to at-the-money have the most time value. By at-the-money we mean the strike price is very nearly equal to the price of the underlying. For example, the Nasdaq-100 index is currently at 8229.31 so the options with a strike price of 8225 would be considered at-the-money (the December NDX options offer strike prices in 25-point increments). Put options with strike prices below 8225 and call options with strike prices above 8225 would be considered out-of-the-money. As options get progressively further out-of-the-money the amount of time value in the price of the option decreases.

One way to pick the right strike price for your investment thesis is to know the likelihood that the option will be in–the-money at expiration meaning the price of the underlying asset will be above the strike price of a call or below the strike price of a put at expiration. For example, if the Nasdaq-100 index continues to rally and is at 8500 at December option expiration then the 8250 strike call options, which are out-of-the-money now, will be in-the-money at expiration.

Every option trading system will provide the market’s best guess as to this likelihood. The metric is called “delta” and it is the likelihood that any particular option will be in-the-money, even by just a tiny bit, at expiration. Delta also represents the change in the price of the option for a $1 or 1 point increase in the price of the underlying. For this reason some systems will represent the delta of a put option as a negative number but for the purposes of determining the likelihood of an option being in-the-money at expiration we can ignore the negative sign for the delta of a put option.

How can this delta influence our trading decisions? If you’re bullish but buy a call option with a very small delta then it will have a very small likelihood of expiring in the money. You run the risk of the worst possible outcome – being right about the direction of the market and still losing money.

As the strike price of call options increase the likelihood of them being in-the-money at expiration decreases so the delta decreases. For example, in the December 20 expiration, the 8225 call option has a delta of 53 meaning the market believes the likelihood of that option being in-the-money at expiration is 53 percent. In comparison the delta of the 8500 strike call is just 23; the delta of the 9000 strike call is 2 so the market is saying the odds of that 9000 strike call option being in-the-money at expiration are about 1 in 50.

It’s important to remember that the delta is the market’s current “best guess” of the likelihood that an option will be in-the-money at expiration; it’s not a certainty and it doesn’t speak to by how much the option will be in-the-money.

The delta works the same way for put options. Since the Nations NDX PutWrite Index sells fully collateralized put options which are just out-of-the-money when the put options are sold the strike price of the put option is just below the current level of the Nasdaq-100 index. That also means the delta of that put option is just below 50 and the odds of that option being in-the-money at expiration are just below 50. Since the NDX options used are cash-settled we’re not concerned about making or taking delivery at expiration. That’s just an additional reason NDX options are great for a PutWrite index.

Regardless of your market thesis – up, down, or sideways – NDX options can be a good way to express that thesis and the option’s delta, the likelihood it will be in-the-money at expiration, is a handy metric which helps pick the best strike price.

