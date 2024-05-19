What Is the Highest Price of Rivian Stock Ever?

Shortly after Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) raced onto the scene with its initial public offering (IPO), investors rushed to hitch a ride with the upstart electric vehicle (EV) maker. With plans to offer an electric pickup truck, Rivian captured the hearts of investors, who recognized the stock as a great growth opportunity, and Rivian shares, subsequently, soared.

But it wasn't long before they hit some bumps in the road. For investors who are interested in parking this EV stock in their portfolios, it's certainly worth a look to take a look at Rivian's recent ups and downs.

This EV truck stock has hit one pothole after another

Debuting on the public markets on Nov. 10, 2021, Rivian shares were priced at $78 for their initial public offering (IPO) and ended their first day of trading 29% higher. And the exuberance for Rivian stock continued to accelerate in the coming days. On Nov. 16, Rivian shares reached their all-time high-water mark; after soaring to an intra-day high of $179.47, Rivian's stock closed at $172.01.

Investors were backing up the truck on Rivian stock shortly after its IPO, but the party didn't last. Shares closed 15% lower on Nov. 17, and they have proceeded further south ever since. Between the company downwardly revising production forecasts and its income statements that show multibillion-dollar losses, investors have failed to exhibit the same enthusiasm for Rivian stock. Currently, shares are changing hands at around $10 -- about 94% lower than their all-time high.

Should investors continue to watch from the side of the road?

In light of the free fall that Rivian stock has suffered since its IPO, those looking to add EV exposure to their portfolios may suspect that Rivian is a stock that's better left untouched right now. It's a fair thought, but there are valid reasons to believe that the company still has the potential to prosper thanks to the upcoming launch of its R2 model and the development of a new production facility in Georgia.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rivian Automotive right now?

Before you buy stock in Rivian Automotive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rivian Automotive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $566,624!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2024

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.