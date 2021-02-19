What Is The First-Time Home Buyer Credit And Why Doesn’t It Exist Anymore?

The first-time home buyer credit was launched in 2008 after the Great Recession caused the housing market to plummet rapidly.

Unfortunately, the credit isn’t available any more: it expired a decade ago because of the terms of the legislation. But with first-time home buyers encountering a historic shortage of houses for sale and record-high prices, could it make a comeback?

Learn more about the 2021 tax season:

How The First-Time Home Buyer Credit Worked

The federal government under President Barack Obama encouraged consumers to buy their first home by offering them a tax credit of $7,500 in 2008 and $8,000 in 2009 and 2010 via the Housing and Economic Recovery Act (HERA). However, an important caveat was that people who received the credit in 2008 were required to pay back the credit over time (for those who received the credit later, that requirement was generally waived.)

The tax credit was geared for first-time homebuyers and also aimed at boosting the housing market when it was at the crux of the financial crisis and Great Recession, said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst and Washington bureau chief of Bankrate, the New York-based financial content company.

Are There Any First-Time Home Buyer Tax Incentives?

Each state has its own first-time home buyer tax incentives to help homeowners with down payment assistance, closing costs and lower mortgage interest rates. Most of them require that you’re a first-time homeowner and also have restrictions on the price of the home being purchased and your income.

“You owe it to yourself to put a little extra time into the process of finding homebuyer incentive programs that might apply to your circumstances,” said Bruce McClary, spokesperson for the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization. “The best way to know more about the programs in your area and your chances of eligibility is to meet with a HUD-approved housing counselor. ”

Many of these programs were created in the 1980s to encourage home ownership for that state.

For instance, the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency has a down payment assistance program called DPA and provides consumers $10,000 towards a down payment and closing costs for first-time homeowners in the state. This funding is a five-year forgivable, interest-free second loan without a monthly payment. Consumers can only participate in this program if they qualify for a first mortgage with the state’s housing and mortgage finance agency that is a 30-year fixed-rate government-insured loan. There are some restrictions related to maximum household income and purchase price limits.

New Hampshire Housing offers a slightly different incentive called the Mortgage Credit Certificate (MCC) program. This tax credit lasts for as long as you live in the home and allows homeowners to claim a tax credit for a portion of the mortgage interest that you pay annually—it is up to $2,000 for the life of the original mortgage.

Although there are not any first-time federal homebuyer tax credits, there is another incentive that potential buyers should consider, says Kimberly Dula, a managing partner at Friedman, a New York-based accounting company.

First-time homebuyers can withdraw up to $10,000 from an IRA at any age and avoid paying the 10% early withdrawal penalty that is charged when people withdraw money before they reach 59.5 years old. However, taking money out of your IRA account has its drawbacks – you’re losing some compound interest, which grows your balance. Withdrawing money also means you could be facing a lower amount to use once you retire.

President Biden Wants to Bring the First-Time Home Buyer Credit Back

President Joe Biden has proposed a maximum $15,000 tax credit for first-time home buyers that would go towards the down payment. There have not been many details released yet but Biden’s initial policy focus is getting the Covid-19 pandemic under control—so we’re unlikely to see the credit come back anytime soon. One issue is that it could cause home prices to rise even more and impact demand, especially for first-time buyers who are seeking more affordable homes.

“It would stand to make more sense that this would be part of a separate tax package envisioned by the Biden campaign including raising taxes on wealthier Americans,” Hamrick says. “It is hard to make the argument that boosting the housing market ranks as highly on the policy priority list given the more pressing nature of the pandemic and high unemployment.”

The previous federal program provided incentives after taxpayers filed their tax returns while the Biden tax credit proposal is billed as providing an immediate form of down payment assistance that could be put to work when people close a mortgage, Hamrick says.

“Very often the most daunting issue for prospective home buyers is the size of the down payment required, so this would provide some relief on that front,” he added.

Tax credits can be more advantageous to consumers than tax deductions since they’re a dollar-for-dollar reduction in tax liability as opposed to a reduction in taxable income, says Nell Curtis, an accounting instructor at Milwaukee Area Technical College in Wisconsin.

The Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 made itemizing deductions less common and limited itemized deductions for state taxes to $10,000. Today many homeowners see a much lower tax benefit from the mortgage interest and real estate tax deductions than they previously could take advantage of, she adds.

Until more details are released, the benefit of Biden’s proposed credit will in part depend on whether homeowners have to repay it.

“Ultimately, a first-time homebuyer’s credit would be an improvement over the mortgage interest deduction for first-time buyers because it is much more likely that they will be able to utilize the benefit on their tax return,” Curtis says. “It also encourages the purchase of a home without necessarily requiring the homeowner to take on mortgage debt.”

The homebuyer credit currently being proposed by President Biden is actually more of an advance, Dula says.

“Rather than having to wait until you file your return to see the funds either through a refund or a lower tax liability, the funds would be advanced to the homebuyer at closing,” she says. “This is something that would certainly be helpful to anyone considering home ownership.

However, with the big demand for housing in some areas in the U.S., the amount of housing is at a minimum, and housing prices are soaring—and a home buyer’s credit could contribute to the problem.

Read: The Most Affordable Cities To Buy A Home

“Should this credit motivate more taxpayers to consider purchasing, this could cause housing prices to rise in areas where housing supply is already limited,” Dula says. “This is something that will most likely be discussed when President Biden is looking for support of the credit.”

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.