What Is The Employee Retention Credit?

Introduced as part of the 2020 pandemic relief package known as the CARES Act, the employee retention credit is a refundable payroll tax credit for employers. The ERC was intended to encourage Covid-hobbled businesses to keep workers on the payroll in 2020 and 2021, even if the employees weren’t working.

Employers are still able to seek funds through the program, but the IRS is warning businesses to beware of rampant scams playing off the credit.

How Does the Employee Retention Credit Work?

Eligible businesses could qualify for tax credits worth thousands of dollars per employee. For 2020, an employer could claim a credit of up to $5,000 per worker. An extension of the ERC increased the per-employee maximum to $7,000 per quarter for the first half of 2021.

The IRS set out detailed eligibility requirements related to revenues and payroll. A business could claim the credit if any of these statements were true:

During 2020 or the first three quarters of 2021, operations were suspended—in part or entirely—due to Covid-based government directives limiting commerce, travel or group meetings.

The employer’s gross receipts declined significantly in 2020 or fell during the first three quarters of 2021.

The company qualified as “recovery startup businesses” during the third or fourth quarters of 2021. The IRS defined a recovery startup business as one that launched after February 15, 2020 and had average annual gross receipts of under $1 million.

Until 2025, qualifying business owners may still amend their tax returns for 2020 and 2021 to receive the credit.

The ongoing availability of the funds has created a situation ripe for fraud, according to the IRS.

Scheming Marketers, Invalid Claims

Some marketers have duped employers into applying for the ERC, eligible or not, to collect fees or personal data that can be used for identity theft, the tax agency says.

“Aggressive promoters present wildly misleading claims about this credit. They can pocket handsome fees while leaving those claiming the credit at risk of having the claims denied or facing scenarios where they need to repay the credit,” said IRS commissioner Danny Werfel in a May 25 statement.

The IRS noted that “marketers [were falsely] urging businesses to submit the claim because there is nothing to lose.” In truth, if your business improperly receives the credit, you may well have to repay it—along with interest and penalties.

Extended three times since its original passage, the ERC has cost the Treasury $152 billion in refunds as of mid-2023,

