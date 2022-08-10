What Is The E.W. Scripps Company's (NASDAQ:SSP) Share Price Doing?

While The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at E.W. Scripps’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In E.W. Scripps?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that E.W. Scripps’s ratio of 10.07x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 12.41x, which means if you buy E.W. Scripps today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that E.W. Scripps should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that E.W. Scripps’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from E.W. Scripps?

NasdaqGS:SSP Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. E.W. Scripps' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SSP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SSP? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SSP, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for SSP, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that E.W. Scripps has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in E.W. Scripps, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

