What Is The Chemours Company's (NYSE:CC) Share Price Doing?

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Chemours’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Chemours Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Chemours is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Chemours’s ratio of 5.95x is below its peer average of 14.34x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Chemicals industry. What’s more interesting is that, Chemours’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Chemours generate?

NYSE:CC Earnings and Revenue Growth September 16th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Chemours, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -5.7%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although CC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to CC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CC for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Chemours at this point in time. Be aware that Chemours is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

If you are no longer interested in Chemours, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

