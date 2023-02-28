What Is the Best Web3 Stock to Buy Now? Our Top 3 Picks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investing in Web3 stocks is becoming increasingly popular due to the potential for strong returns. The booming decentralized finance, or DeFi, and blockchain scene has drawn in investors worldwide, hoping to find the best Web3 stock to buy.

Web3 is revolutionizing the way we interact with the internet. It is a new set of protocols designed to make the web more secure, transparent, and efficient. Web3 is a game-changer in how we use the internet, as it allows for greater decentralization of data and applications.

Web3 improves security and scalability and allows developers to create powerful applications that run on a distributed network of computers rather than just a single server. This is one of the main reasons why Web3 is gaining popularity.

With the rise of Web3 technologies, investing in stocks related to its development and growth can be a great way to make money.

You can find the best Web3 stock to buy with the right research and analysis. One that will yield good returns on your investment.

We have three in this article you need to consider:

Ticker Company Price COIN Coinbase Global $58.96 U Unity Technologies $29.64 NVDA Nvidia $235.01

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Source: Sergei Elagin / Shutterstock.com

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), with its roughly 110 million verified users, is a centralized platform unrelated to Web3. Nevertheless, it facilitates the ownership and trade of various digital currencies based on decentralized systems and therefore has an active role in the Web3 environment.

Furthermore, Coinbase has expressed interest in exploring decentralized technologies and has made some acquisitions in this space, so the company will almost inevitably become more involved in the Web3 ecosystem.

Last Friday, Coinbase finished the week changing hands for roughly $58 a pop, a far cry from its 52-week high of $206.79.

While the plunge in global markets has affected Coinbase, its ties to the crypto industry are another major reason for its poor performance. Everything connected to cryptocurrencies has seen a downfall in value, and Coinbase has not been exempt from that.

The crypto exchange’s latest financial results weren’t great — revenue was down 75%, and the net loss was $557 million.

While the headline numbers weren’t too encouraging, there were several positive trends that Coinbase investors should be aware of.

Coinbase’s management has predicted that subscription and services revenue will be between $300 million and $325 million in the first quarter of 2023. The figure compares favorably with $282.8 million in Q4 2022 and $91.4 million in Q4 2021.

Coinbase’s services and interest revenue also rose due to higher interest rates on the balance sheet and its 50% stake in the Centre Consortium running the USD Coin (USDC-USD) stablecoin.

In addition, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other tokens have been doing well since the start of 2023. If the global economy starts growing again, crypto exchanges such as Coinbase will only get better from here.

Unity Technologies (U)

Source: viewimage / Shutterstock.com

They have been actively making changes to broaden their audience base. Unity Technologies (NYSE:U) is popularly known for its development platforms used to create immersive games. It is taking it further by introducing Web3 application development tools as part of its target market.

Developers should be queuing up to access Unity’s toolkit as it helps them engage users more with their product. The Web3 experience is set to benefit from this by exploring the potential of immersive virtual worlds. I’m excited to witness how this pans out!

It’s true; the emergence of innovative web applications will necessitate an improved user interface. Web3 apps developed using Unity offer more than just basic menus; they can deliver intricate designs and graphics. One can explore digital worlds and get an immersive online experience through virtual reality headsets and smartphones.

Unity ended Q4 on a high note with its revenue of $451 million, up 43% from last year’s quarter. Overall, it experienced a 25% growth in sales throughout the year.

Unity experienced a remarkable shift in its financials as it posted’s first positive earnings from operations with a total of $13.3 million, completely reversing the year-ago loss.

In the past three months, Unity has seen a massive surge in clients spending more than $100,000 on their platform – with an increase of 265 to reach 1,340. This has resulted in many big customers coming to Unity’s doorstep.

All in all, Unity is poised to become a major player in the tech industry, with its platform gaining popularity among developers and expanding into AR, VR, and other markets.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Wall Street perceives Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) as an unrivaled leader in advanced semiconductor design and software for the evolution of computing.

Nvidia has made great strides in providing the technology necessary to power Web 3.0. For example, their chips allow crypto miners to run essential tasks that keep blockchain networks functional.

Nvidia has stepped up its game by developing AI chips that can run Web 3.0 applications and platforms seamlessly. To further assist developers, it has recently introduced NVIDIA Omniverse — a platform for building metaverse products for the next generation of the web.

Nvidia has also made a name for itself in AI hardware. They are a leading gaming and data center supplier of graphics processing units or GPUs. Their hardware has garnered much attention lately due to its groundbreaking capabilities in AI.

Nvidia GPUs are crucial for the efficient functioning of AI systems. They can significantly boost computing power, enabling quicker decision-making and ensuring consistent accuracy in the long run.

Nvidia saw its stock price shoot up most recently due to exceeding expectations in revenue and profit in its fiscal fourth quarter, driven by data center revenue, which includes AI chips. This led to many analysts issuing positive ratings about the company. Analysts are positive about Nvidia’s AI sector progress and ability to control expenses.

But investors will want to wait for shares to cool off slightly before purchasing more. Nevertheless, you cannot sidestep Nvidia if you are looking for the best Web3 stock to buy.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

