What is the Best Way to Invest in Gold

While there are many ways to invest in gold, the best and most convenient way to invest in this precious metal is through gold ETFs such as GLD and IAU. Below is a comprehensive guide on:

(1) What drives gold prices

(2) Why gold ETFs represent the best way to invest in gold

(3) Different ways to invest in gold

What Drives Gold Prices

Before investing in gold, we should first understand the factors that determined the price trends of gold:

Real interest rates

“Gold is highly correlated to real interest rates,” says Bruce Liegel, a macro fund manager and author of the newsletter Global Macro Playbook. “When real rates are negative, it drives gold higher as negative rates drive the liquidity engine for investment, and eventually inflation. When real rates go positive, it tends to be a braking mechanism for the economy, reducing demand and ultimately lowering inflation.”

Value of the US Dollar

Gold is primarily denominated in US dollars, meaning its value is quoted in terms of the American currency. Dollar-denominated assets generally exhibit an inverse relationship with the US dollar’s value. Consequently, a decline in the dollar's value tends to lead to an increase in the value of gold, and conversely, a rise in the dollar's value may result in a decrease in gold prices.

Demand for gold

As a commodity, gold's price trajectory is also highly influenced by fundamental demand. These demand drivers can be broadly categorized into four primary segments:

(i) Investment Demand

Gold's status as a traditional safe-haven asset attracts investors seeking protection against economic uncertainties, political turmoil, and currency fluctuations. During periods of heightened risk aversion, investors flock towards gold, increasing its demand and pushing up its price.

(ii) Central Bank Demand

Central banks worldwide frequently maintain gold reserves as a strategy to diversify their portfolios and safeguard against external economic shocks.

“Central banks, particularly those of Russia, China and India, have been large purchasers of gold over the last five to 10 years,” says Liegel in his newsletter Global Macro Playbook. “All three of these countries are now part of the BRICS currency that will be backed by gold. As central banks buy gold, it also pushes up the price.”

(iii) Jewelry Demand

Gold's aesthetic appeal and symbolic significance have made it a prized material for jewelry creation for centuries. The continuous demand for gold jewelry, particularly in emerging economies with growing middle classes, serves as a substantial source of demand, influencing gold prices.

(iv) Industrial Demand

Gold's unique properties, including its malleability, resistance to corrosion, and high electrical conductivity, make it a crucial component in various industrial applications. The demand for gold in electronics, dentistry, and other industrial sectors contributes to its overall demand and price dynamics.

Why Gold ETFs Represent the Best Way To Invest in Gold

Before the introduction of gold ETFs in the early 2000s, investors seeking exposure to gold had to purchase physical gold (such as coins or bullion), or invest in shares of gold mining companies. Both options carry significant drawbacks. Handling physical gold requires investors to address concerns relating to security and storage. On the other hand, investing in shares of gold mining companies exposes investors to a range of operational and financial risks.

The emergence of gold ETFs in the past 15 years has radically changed the investment landscape. As pointed out by Liegel, "It used to be the case that investors had to purchase gold bars or coins, which could be prohibitively expensive. These days, by buying just one share of a gold ETF, it is very affordable even for a small investor."

The market of gold ETFs has also become increasingly liquid over the years. “Gold has over $200 billion in their ETFs for gold tracking,” remarks Liegel. “Silver is a lot smaller, maybe a third of that. As an individual investor if you want to invest in gold, gold ETFs are probably the easiest vehicle for you to invest in. If you want a little bit more leverage, you can always trade gold futures or silver futures. They're very liquid. So those are other vehicles that you could invest in if you wanted to get exposure.”

How to Invest in Gold

When considering gold investments, several avenues are available to investors:

(1) Gold ETFs:

These ETFs track the price of gold, so investors will benefit from its rise in value. Note that investors will not directly own the physical gold itself, and as such this addresses the concern of security and storage that is typically associated with owning physical gold. Gold-backed ETFs and mutual funds are more liquid than physical gold, and they are typically less expensive to store and insure. As mentioned above, ETFs are the most accessible and best options for investors to gain exposure to the price trend of gold.

(2) Gold Mining Stocks:

Investing indirectly through stock in mining companies provides exposure to precious metals. These companies mine gold and sell it to refiners and jewelers. Investing in gold mining companies can be a good way to get exposure to the gold industry without having to buy physical gold or gold-backed ETFs. However, the value of gold mining companies can be volatile, and they are exposed to the risks of the global economy.

(3) Physical Bullion

This involves purchasing gold bullion, which is gold in the form of bars or coins. Physical gold can be a good way to diversify an investment portfolio and protect wealth from inflation. However, it can be expensive to store and insure, and it can be difficult to sell quickly.

