What Is the Best Quantum Computing Stock to Buy Now? Our 3 Top Picks.

Investors looking for the best quantum computing stock to buy now are set to be among the biggest beneficiaries of this new technology being adopted for everyday use. These computers are far more efficient than regular computers and can be scaled much more easily than transistor-based CPUs, which cannot get smaller than an atom. As a result, companies researching and developing these computers will address an estimated $125 billion market by 2030, representing a nearly 37% compound annual growth rate.

Moreover, civilian usage and sales to the average American isn’t the only motivation for quantum computing companies. The performance and efficiency of quantum computers make them perfect for intelligence and military purposes as well. As such, the U.S. will have to boost quantum computing research to keep its lead in this sector. China currently plans to spend more than seven times the U.S. on quantum computing research.

With that in mind, the following picks are tied for the best quantum computing stock to buy now.

IBM (IBM)

IBM (NYSE:IBM) isn’t a quantum computing pure play and has been trading sideways for a long time. That said, the company arguably has the best quantum computing segment in the industry. The segment may not add much to its financials or stock performance right now, but once the tech goes mainstream, Big Blue won’t disappoint.

The company has state-of-the-art hardware and software for quantum computing. That includes the debut of IBM Condor this year with 1,121 qubits. That’s 41.5x more than the IBM Falcon from 2019, and the company plans to have a processor with 4,158 qubits in two years. Other competitors certainly exist, and companies like D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had a quantum computer with 5,000 qubits as far back as 2020. However, when it comes to computers for general use, IBM leads.

IBM has partnerships in place to take advantage of integrating quantum computing into the cloud. In fact, it introduced the world’s first circuit-based commercial quantum computer in January 2019. While it may take a decade or more before the company can provide powerful enough computers with a reasonable price tag, that’s fine with me since the company provides a hefty 5.2% dividend yield for those waiting.

IonQ (IONQ)

If you’re looking for the best quantum computing stock to buy now, IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) is the most reliable pure-play pick. The company is developing trapped-ion quantum computers for general use and has partnerships that’ll have a profound impact on its financials down the road. A number of these partners have very deep pockets, including Dell (NYSE:DELL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

IonQ also has a strong balance sheet with $57.2 million in cash and $348.4 million in short-term investments. This stockpile should allow the company to weather economic volatility for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, management expects annual bookings of $25 million this year at the midpoint of their guidance, translating to 50% year-over-year growth in this metric.

IonQ also kicked off a “$13.4 million contract with the U.S. Air Force Research Lab” and “a second exciting new project with the U.S. government in Q3,” CEO Peter Chapman said on the company’s most recent earnings call.

Honeywell (HON)

Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) is a diversified business that is well-suited to gain a foothold in quantum computing. It is an important player in the defense industry already and has formed Quantinuum, “the world’s largest integrated quantum computing company,” with Cambridge Quantum.

Honeywell doesn’t have the most extensive quantum computing lineup. The company primarily uses its quantum computing tech to aid its other segments, such as defense, finance and pharmaceuticals. The tech, however, is impressive. Honeywell has a commercially available quantum computer, “Model H1,” with 20 qubits. This model broke records, achieving a quantum volume of 512.

As Quantinuum’s COO and president of Honeywell Quantum Solutions Tony Uttley put it, “What makes our quantum computers so powerful is having the highest quality qubits, with the lowest error rates. This is a combination of using identical, fully connected qubits and precision control.”

Admittedly, there hasn’t been much news in the past few months about Quantinuum’s advancements. However, Honeywell’s significant free cash flow of $4.5 billion last year and a growing top line means Quantinuum should see steady investments.

