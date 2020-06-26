What Is The Best Forward Indicator For The Stock Market Today?

When people find out I write about financial markets, their first question is almost always where I think the market is going. I have a standard, flippant answer to that -- "It will go up and down." The other day, after another version of that exchange, I was asked a more interesting follow up question than usual (which is: do I have any stock tips?). This time, I was asked what I think is the best forward indicator for the stock market is at the moment.

That got me thinking. I have never really looked at analysis that way. There is no magic, infallible signal no matter what some people will tell you in an effort to sell their system. Analyzing the stock market, or any market for that matter, is a multi-layered process.

Up until 10 years ago, I would have said that it all started and ended with bond rates, specifically the U.S. 30-Year, or long bond. That was the indicator used by every trader in every market. If the yield on the long bond was rising, stocks and other markets with a direct correlation to U.S. economic conditions would soon follow. After the recession of 2008/9, however, the Fed and other central banks cut rates so far and embarked on such massive programs of QE that sovereign bond rates are now completely distorted.

In historical terms, the entire yield curve is depressed right now, not because everyone is super bullish on the economy, but because the Fed is forcing it down. It tells us nothing beyond that, so I have had to form another way of looking for clues.

It starts with a base case, formed by looking at global economic conditions and fund flows, then drilling down to U.S. conditions and then how those affect specific sectors and industries. Only then do I turn to charts to look for a technical setup, followed by company specific research. At that point, I am not looking for reasons to invest in a stock, but for reasons not to. If I don’t find any, or if they are far outweighed by the positives, the idea becomes a viable trade.

There is no one indicator of stock market prospects, and what has happened so far with regard to two often-watched markets this year shows why.

Both the Nasdaq (represented below by the ETF QQQ) and its crude oil counterpart (USO) can be used as predictive indicators for the broader market fund (SPY). The theory is that the Nasdaq, representing as it does many younger, more dynamic, tech-oriented companies, is a good indicator of risk tolerance in the market, while oil, which is immediately responsive to changes in demand, is a good indicator of real economic conditions on the ground.

The problem right now is that, as you can see from the chart above, they are sending conflicting signals. The Nasdaq has outpaced the S&P YTD, showing a 14% gain versus a 5% loss on the 500-stock index. Oil, on the other hand, has lost 74% in the same time period, suggesting dire economic conditions.

So, which should investors believe?

The short answer is both. In today’s exceptional circumstances the massive disparity, far from being contradictory is actually sending its own clear message.

Oil is affected by its own supply dynamic. Massive oversupply at the start of the year, combined with weak demand, caused the commodity to fall out of bed. A rapidly falling rig count and an extension of the OPEC+ output cuts have cut that oversupply significantly though, and yet crude has barely bounced. That tells us that current demand is still very weak.

The Nasdaq is more forward looking. The enthusiasm there is based on the feeling that this too shall pass. As I pointed out earlier in the week, buying Nasdaq stocks is not as much of a “risk on” move as it once was. In fact, buying the big tech names that lead the index is actually quite defensive, but even so, the size of the disparity does suggest some long-term optimism.

There is no one predictive indicator in this market, but a combination of two suggests a bumpy ride with a happy ending.

If we look at both the Nasdaq and oil as leading indicators, the message is clear. Current conditions are worse than the stock market suggests, indicating more volatility over the next week or so but, beyond that, things will be okay. For investors, that means bracing to ride out some volatility and maybe deploying available cash on any dramatic, sustained declines.

