What Is the Best $5 Stock to Buy in March? 3 Top Picks.

I’m looking for the best $5 stock to buy in March.

Commonly called “penny stocks,” people generally invest in companies with share prices of $5 or less because they’re looking for a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. In today’s investing environment, where fractional shares are no big deal, I often wonder why people still buy low-priced stocks.

Nonetheless, they do, so I’m on the job.

Using the S&P Composite 1500 as my source, I see 12 companies with a March 19 closing price of $5 or less. That doesn’t leave much room for error. So, I expanded my search to include U.S.-based companies with a return on assets of 5% in the latest 12 months and trading for $5 or less.

That widens the field to 95 stocks. I should be able to find three with a reasonable risk/reward profile.

Here goes.

Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI)

Source: Denizce/Shutterstock

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) is the smallest of the three companies, with a market capitalization of just $44 million. It operates primarily in Washington D.C.

Its investor relations page states, “With a stabilized portfolio and development pipeline that includes over ten million square feet of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties located around key metro stations.”

Until 2018, most of the properties Comstock developed were on its balance sheet. However, the company decided to move to an asset-light business model, focusing more on asset management, commercial real estate development, and real estate-related services.

In Q3 2023, it generated $14.5 million in quarterly revenue, 12.9% higher than a year earlier, with net income of $4.69 million, 27.1% higher than Q3 2022.

Comstock manages 46 properties, an increase from 40 a year ago. Its 10-Q points out that the properties managed include 13 commercial properties (two million square feet), six residential properties (1,700 residential units), and 27 parking lots (16,000+ spaces).

At the same time, it has a nice development pipeline of 17 assets and 5.8 million square feet to come online—six office buildings, 3,100 residential units, two hotels with 380 rooms, and two parking garages with approximately 2,900 spaces. Once completed, it will manage 65 properties and 10 million square feet.

As the company said in its Q3 2023 press release, it has increased revenue for 13 consecutive quarters on a year-over-year basis. Given its development pipeline, it should keep doing so.

Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)

Source: shutterstock

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is a business development company (BDC) that provides syndicated bank loans to established businesses. In addition, it buys debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

The BDC finished the fourth quarter with 59 portfolio investments with a total value of $266.9 million, down from $314.7 million a year earlier. However, a big plus was a lower debt-to-equity ratio, down to 0.83x from 1.37x.

First and second-lien senior secured debt accounted for 67% of its total investments with a weighted average cash yield of 13.0%. Its debt portfolio has a weighted average credit rating of 2.7, which suggests its current holdings will be fully repaid. As a result, the current yield for investors is a high 13.8%.

As for its $125.3 million in debt, it’s made up of $44.8 million in April 2026 unsecured notes and $80.5 million in July 2028 unsecured notes with interest rates of 6.25% and 5.50% respectively.

Based on a NAV (net asset value) of $2.55, its shares trade at a premium of 1.2x. In June 2021, it traded at a premium of 1.03x, which means it’s trading at a higher NAV multiple than in 2021.

Veteran portfolio manager Chuck Royce owns 3.6% of the BDC’s shares. That’s a big plus.

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

Source: Shutterstock

The last of my three penny stocks is Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI), the satellite radio company. Over the years, I’ve recommended its stock for aggressive investors. The last time it consistently traded above $10 was in 2001.

If you bought its shares during the lows of the 2008 financial crisis, you could have bought shares at 14 cents. Even with SIRI stock down nearly 30% in 2024, you’d still have a compound annual growth rate over the past 15 years of 24.8%.

Its subscription prices are high compared to Spotify (NYSE:SPOT). Sure, there are shows that you can’t get anywhere else, but in the end, like most things, it doesn’t take long once you’ve left Sirius XM to wonder why you ever thought you couldn’t live without it.

Furthermore, despite its low price, it has a lot of debt. As of Q4 2023, its total debt was $9.53 billion, or a high 65% of its market cap.

Its saving grace, however, is that it generates a decent amount of free cash flow—$1.2 billion in 2023—which means it has plenty to pay its $423 million in annual interest on that debt along with $650 million in dividends and share repurchases.

Valuation-wise, it’s exceptionally cheap right now. Its price-to-sales ratio is 1.73x, the lowest level in the past decade.

On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Will Ashworth has written about investments full-time since 2008. Publications where he’s appeared include InvestorPlace, The Motley Fool Canada, Investopedia, Kiplinger, and several others in both the U.S. and Canada. He particularly enjoys creating model portfolios that stand the test of time. He lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

