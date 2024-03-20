What Is the Best $20 Stock to Buy in March? 3 Top Picks.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Wondering what the best $20 stock to buy is? After all, every investor dreams of the opportunity to buy low and sell high. In some cases, it’s difficult to predict what the actual maximum value of the stock will be. However, the price of the stock determines the power of an investor’s cash when buying a piece of a company. For example, buying a stock priced at $900 means that $900 only leads to one share of that company. In the case of companies with lower share prices, that $900 leads to a larger percentage of the company owned.

Today, many reputable stocks are listed across various markets that offer a low entry price into company ownership. Depending on the size of the company and its market valuation, stocks priced in the $20 range tend to find a sweet spot between spending power and return on investment. As such, here are three contenders for the best $20 stock to buy on the market right now.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Source: Shutterstock

With steadily rising demand for uranium, Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) stands in the perfect position to continuously grow its stock price over the next 15 years. As more and more countries realize the inevitability of fossil fuel decline the demand for nuclear power has increased.

Moreover, in countries like France and Finland, which rely on nuclear energy for electricity, demand could grow even more rapidly. This stems from growing populations and the European Union’s distancing from Russian natural gas for heat and electricity generation. Interest in nuclear energy also increases as new research expands around cleaner and safer generation technologies.

Even US policymakers, which historically struggle with expanding nuclear energy, have begun considering the long-term potential of nuclear reactors. Thus, UEC has seen an increase in stock value of nearly 100% over the last 12 months. While uranium prices continue to rise, UEC offers one of the best $20 stocks to buy right now.

Janus International Group (JBI)

Source: Kostsov / Shutterstock.com

While many large businesses often diversify product portfolios, Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) has taken a different approach. It has proven that a business can be incredibly lucrative and successful by specializing in just one thing. JBI focuses exclusively on the manufacturing and sale of roll-up doors. As such, JBI serves the self-storage market as well as the commercial shipping market.

Renowned for the quality of its roll-up doors, JBI stock has increased 45% in the last six months alone. As the demand for shipping and storage increases, both domestically and internationally, JBI could cross the $20 mark soon.

Current analyst consensus represents a strong buy and a relatively realistic price of around $14 at the time of writing. Thus, JBI presents the opportunity to get in on a fantastic $20 stock to buy before it goes up.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

Source: Shutterstock

As the world’s leading producer of tree pulp, Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) occupies an interesting niche to consider. Based in Brazil with international branches, Suzano has seen exceptional growth in the last year along with relative stability. The pulp it produces is directly used to manufacture paper goods and comes from sustainably farmed eucalyptus.

The company’s products currently serve over 2 billion people globally in more than 100 countries. Moreover, thanks to Suzano’s approach of using eucalyptus pulp as opposed to other trees the company offers premium results. This makes it attractive to enterprise customers looking to produce paper products with smooth surfaces, and high opacity.

Suzano also directly invests in the research and development of new biotechnologies for maintaining eucalyptus crop yields. This focus on business quality along with the relatively improving Brazilian economy makes Suzano one of the most affordable, yet established high-potential stocks to consider right now.



