What Is the Average Credit Score at Every Age?

The average American now has a credit score of 716, up one point from 2022, a recent Experian study found. An improvement in the average credit score was seen across the board, with increases in every age group.

The Experian study found that while there has been an increase in delinquency rates from 2022 to 2023, less than 2% of Americans are past due on their payments. Because payment history is the most important factor in calculating FICO credit scores, this can explain why scores were still able to rise over the past year.

However, some generations are doing better than others. Here’s a look at the average credit score at every age.

Generation Z’s Average Credit Score

The average credit score for Americans ages 18 to 26 is 680, a one-point improvement from 2022’s average score of 679. This puts the average adult in this generation in the range of a “good” credit score (670 to 739).

Millennials’ Average Credit Score

Among Americans ages 27 to 42, the average credit score is 690. In 2022, the average credit score for this age group was 687. Along with baby boomers, this generation saw the greatest increase in average credit scores over the past year.

Generation X’s Average Credit Score

Generation X — ages 43 to 58 — has an average credit score of 709. Last year, it was 707.

Baby Boomers’ Average Credit Score

Americans ages 59 to 77 have an average credit score of 745. This puts them in the “very good” credit score range (740 to 799). Boomers’ average score rose three points from 2022.

The Silent Generation’s Average Credit Score

Americans ages 78 and older have the highest average credit score — 761. That’s a one-point improvement from their average score of 760 in 2022.

