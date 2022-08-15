What Is TE Connectivity Ltd.'s (NYSE:TEL) Share Price Doing?

Let's talk about the popular TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at TE Connectivity’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is TE Connectivity Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 20% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy TE Connectivity today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $171.22, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because TE Connectivity’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of TE Connectivity look like?

NYSE:TEL Earnings and Revenue Growth August 15th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. TE Connectivity's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? TEL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TEL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of TE Connectivity.

If you are no longer interested in TE Connectivity, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

