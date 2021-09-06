What Is Summit Materials, Inc.'s (NYSE:SUM) Share Price Doing?

While Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$36.25 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$31.58. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Summit Materials' current trading price of US$32.92 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Summit Materials’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Summit Materials worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Summit Materials’s ratio of 23.79x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 19.36x, which means if you buy Summit Materials today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Summit Materials should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Summit Materials’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Summit Materials?

NYSE:SUM Earnings and Revenue Growth September 6th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 52% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Summit Materials. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SUM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SUM? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SUM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SUM, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Summit Materials (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Summit Materials, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

