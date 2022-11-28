What Is Social Security Tax? Here’s What You Need To Know

When you’re retired, disabled, a wounded warrior or you lose a family member, you benefit from Social Security. The program is funded by taxes collected from workers and their employers.

Today, about 179 million people pay Social Security taxes and 65 million receive monthly benefits. A little more than half of Social Security recipients pay taxes on their benefits.

Here’s what you need to know about Social Security taxes and when you pay them.

What Is Social Security Tax?

The Social Security program was established in 1935 to provide financial support for retired workers when they reach age 65. Benefits are financed by payroll taxes, which are split between employees and employers.

In 1939, the program broadened its focus to include survivors insurance, which supports the families of deceased workers. Over the following decades, Social Security added disability, health insurance and supplemental income benefits for low-income workers.

How Much Is Social Security Tax?

The Social Security tax is part of the “FICA taxes” withheld from your paychecks. For 2022, the total Social Security tax rate is 12.4% on a worker’s first $147,000 in wages. The wage base is set by Congress and may change annually.

These are the most recent Social Security wage bases.

If you work for an employer, you’ll be on the hook for 6.2% of your pay. Your boss will kick an additional 6.2% and submit the combined 12.4% to the federal government.

If you’re self-employed, you’re responsible for the entire 12.4%. The IRS offers a self-employment tax deduction that can lessen the sting.

How To Calculate Social Security Tax

It’s fairly easy to calculate your Social Security tax. You multiply your earnings—up to $147,000—by your Social Security tax rate, depending on whether you’re an employee or are self-employed.

For example, let’s say Michael works for a company and earns a salary of $150,000 in 2022. The Social Security tax applies to the first $147,000 of his wages, so his tax liability is $9,114: his $147,000 income multiplied by 6.2% (0.062).

If he’s working for himself and earns the same $150,000, he’ll owe the full Social Security tax on his first $147,000 of income. So his liability would be $18,228: $147,000 multiplied by 12.4% (0.124). However, his tax bill may be lowered if he qualifies for the self-employment tax deduction.

How Are Social Security Benefits Taxed?

Social Security benefits—including retirement, survivors and disability benefits—may be taxable. The amount of taxes you’ll pay depends on your income and filing status. The IRS can collect taxes on up to 85% of a person’s benefits, though not everyone pays the tax.

To determine whether your benefits are taxable, you’ll need to do some math and know how much you receive from Social Security and what you pull in from other income sources.

To start:

Confirm your tax filing status.

Add up the Social Security benefits you received during the year.

Calculate 50% of those benefits.

Tally all of your other income, including wages, pensions, interest, dividends and capital gains.

Add that total to the half portion of your Social Security benefits.

For instance, say you received $24,000 during the year from Social Security, $11,000 from a part-time job and $1,000 from investment income. Your filing status is single. Your calculations would look like this:

Half of your Social Security benefits: $24,000 x 50% (.050) = $12,000

Your other income: $11,000 + $1,000 = $12,000

Your adjusted income: $12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000

Next, take that adjusted income and compare it to the current thresholds that can make Social Security benefits taxable. If your adjusted income exceeds the amount for your filing status, then part of your benefits may be taxable.

In our example, your adjusted income is $24,000, which is below the $25,000 taxation threshold for a single filer. That means your Social Security benefits are not taxable.

What Percentage of Social Security Benefits Are Taxable?

The share of your benefits that are taxable depends on your filing status, adjusted income and the Social Security Administration’s income minimums that trigger taxes.

None of your benefits are taxable if you earn less than the threshold amount for your filing status. But 50% of your Social Security benefits me be taxable if the following applies:

Single filers: Your income is between $25,000 and $34,000

Joint married filers: Your income is between $32,000 and $44,000

Separate married filers: Your income is between $25,000 and $34,000

Let’s say you’re a single filer who received $30,000 from Social Security benefits and had no other income. Because your income falls between the $25,000 and $34,000 guideposts for a single filer, 50% of your Social Security benefits—$15,000—may be subject to tax.

And 85% of your benefits are taxable in the following instances:

Single filers: Your income exceeds $34,000

Joint married filers: Your income exceeds $44,000

Separate married filers: Your income exceeds $34,000

So if you’re a single filer who received $35,000 from Social Security and had no other income, then 85% of your Social Security benefits—$29,750—could be taxed.

Which States Tax Social Security?

Twelve states also tax Social Security benefits:

Colorado

Connecticut

Kansas

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Mexico

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

West Virginia

Of the states that tax Social Security benefits, each has different rules. For example, New Mexico includes all benefits in taxable income, but it also provides a tax deduction for retirement income. Speak with a tax professional or check your state’s department of revenue to determine whether your Social Security benefits are subject to state taxes.

